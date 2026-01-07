Channing Tatum has found love again with Australian model Inka Williams

Channing Tatum has never been one to shy away from love. Whether on screen or off, the Hollywood star has long shown himself to be a devoted “relationships man”.

Advertisement

Now, the 45-year-old actor has opened his heart once again, this time to Australian model Inka Williams, 26.

(Credit: Backgrid)

In early 2025, just months after quietly ending his engagement to actress Zoë Kravitz, Channing was spotted stepping out arm-in-arm with Inka at an Oscars pre-party in Los Angeles.

The sighting sparked immediate interest, and it wasn’t long before sources confirmed the two were, indeed, seeing one another.

Advertisement

According to an insider, the pair met through mutual friends and quickly found common ground, despite the 19-year age gap.

“She’s great,” the source told People magazine. “She has her own life. She’s young, but seems older.”

(Credit: Getty)

Channing has a history of long-term relationships.

Advertisement

He was married for nearly a decade to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a daughter named Everly, and more recently he was in a serious relationship with Zoë Kravitz.

Friends close to the actor say there’s no animosity between the former couple, and that they remain on good terms.

“Channing’s doing well,” another source explained. “Inka makes him happy. He’s reuniting with Zoë later this spring for another movie project. It shouldn’t be too awkward – they ended things on okay terms.”

(Credit: Backgrid)

Advertisement

Channing and Inka have been spotted together at several events over the course of their romance, including during Melbourne’s Formula One Grand Prix last year, delighting Australian fans.

The relationship has since gone “Instagram official,” with Inka sharing a heartfelt tribute to Channing in honour of his 45th birthday.

In a collage of affectionate photos, she described him as “the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest, most gorgeous human ever,” adding thanks for “making life beautiful and fun.”

She finished her message with a line of French slang – “Jtm trop fort” – loosely translated as “I love you so much.”

Advertisement

In January 2026, the couple were photographed looking all loved up as they holidayed in Costa Rica.

They appeared more smitten than ever as they were seen laughing, flirting and kissing on the beach.

Clearly, the pair are still going strong!

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.