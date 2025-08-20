Sam and Snezana Wood sell their gorgeous Melbourne home for an eyewatering sum

Bachelor favourites Sam and Snezana Wood have sold their Melbourne home for a whopping $6.6 million.

The house, which is located on a north-facing corner block in Melbourne’s inner southeastern suburb of Elsternwick, was initially built in 1900 and has since been renovated into a two-level sprawling sanctuary for the couple and their four children.

It features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a gym and a 15-metre heated pool. The Victoria era house also has its own sauna, an entertaining deck and an alfresco dining nook.

The house has retained its original facade, stained glass windows and hallway arches but it’s been updated to include designer lighting fixtures, chevron-style engineered floors, warehouse conversion-style metal-framed windows.

“Both Snez and I love old Victorian style and heritage homes. We love having the creativity to add contemporary modifications via the floor plans and layout, however, always keeping in mind to maintain the soul and the history of the home,” Sam told Home Beautiful.

“It was our first time renovating and we are super proud to be living in a home that we have created together (of course with the extremely talented help of our architect and builder).”

Here’s a peek inside the home:

Credit: Dow Real Estate 01 The Facade

Credit: Dow Real Estate 02 Hallway

Credit: Dow Real Estate 03 Main Bedroom

Credit: Dow Real Estate 04 Kitchen

Credit: Dow Real Estate 05 Living Room

Credit: Dow Real Estate 06 Bathroom

Credit: Dow Real Estate 07 Kids Bedroom

Credit: Dow Real Estate 08 Backyard and Entertaining Deck

According to the Herald Sun, the property sold for close to its $6.6 million asking price. The couple bought the house in 2018 for $3.3 million.

Sam and Snez are reportedly now interested in a $14 million sprawling pad in Melbourne’s beachside suburb of Brighton.

The multi-level house features six bedrooms, a pool and a beautiful big garden.

Speaking to Home Beautiful in 2022, Sam said the couple hoped the Elsternwick property would be their “forever home” but they would like a larger backyard and another bedroom for when visitors come to stay.

“I definitely think our goal was to make this a forever home, and I don’t think we have outgrown it — we could comfortably live here for the next thirty years, however as the kids get bigger I’d love them to have a slightly bigger backyard and guest bedroom,” he told the publication. “I think the fact we also love renovating gives us that extra motivation to see what we can do for our next home.”

The couple met on The Bachelor in 2015. In 2018, they tied the knot and purchased their first home together.

They’ve since welcomed three children — Willow, 7, Charlie, 5, and Harper, 2 — plus they co-parent Snez’s daughter Evie, 19, from a previous relationship.

In 2022, Sam sold his fitness business 28 by Sam Wood for a whopping $71 million. He continues to hold a stake in the company and has a $10 million real estate investment portfolio.

