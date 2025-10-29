Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

Jackson family divided as Paris ignites inheritance feud

The only daughter of Michael Jackson is entangled in a legal battle.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo
Paris JacksonGetty

After accusing the executors of Michael Jackson’s estate of “mishandling” funds, new reports suggest Paris Jackson is at odds with her brothers over their late father’s fortune. 

Advertisement

Paris, 27, recently made headlines after filing court documents accusing estate executors John Branca and John McClain of mishandling the family’s finances. 

Paris Jackson attends the Tom Ford Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2025 in Paris, France.
Public records have revealed that Paris has already received around $65 million from her father’s estate.  (Credit: Getty)

The only daughter of the pop king described the co-executors of the estate as “like the Wizard of Oz,” accusing them of wasting cash and demanding trust without transparency. 

She further claimed the duo, who were appointed following Michael’s death in 2009, had been gifting “lavish gratitities” to outside lawyers. 

Advertisement

Paris has reportedly sought the court’s help to gain “control” over the family’s finances. 

However, new reports suggest Paris’ actions are at odds with the wishes of her brothers, Prince, 28, and Bigi, 23

Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson aka Blanket Jackson attend the press night performance of "MJ: The Musical" at the Prince Edward Theatre.
Paris’ actions are at odds with the wishes of her brothers.  (Credit: Getty)

A source close to the family spoke with Rob Shuter, suggesting the brothers don’t want to further fuel their sister’s claims. 

Advertisement

According to the source, the brothers trust Branca and McClain, with Paris’ legal move surprising her relatives. 

Prince and Bigi have mostly stayed quiet regarding the estate in previous years.

Prince spoke out just once, in 2020, urging the executors to stop issuing payments related to unverified allegations of sexual abuse against Michael. 

Attorneys John Branca (L) and Howard Weitzman (R) leave the Superior Court in Los Angeles on July 6, 2009 after they were appointed co-administrators of Michael Jackson's estate. A judge removed Michael Jackson's mother as administrator of his estate, a day before a gala memorial service to which more than one million people sought tickets. Lawyers for Jackson's 79-year-old mother Katherine clashed with two of the King of Pop's business associates for control of his estate which includes the Neverland Ranch and rights to Beatles songs. But in line with Jackson's will, which emerged last week, Judge Mitchell Beckloff handed the estate over to Branca and music executive John McClain.
Attorneys John Branca and Howard Weitzman were appointed co-administrators of Michael Jackson’s estate. (Credit: Getty)
Advertisement

Since Michael’s unexpected death from acute propofol intoxication in 2009, Branca and McClain have been credited for transforming the family’s troubled finances. 

“These are the same people who rescued Michael’s name and made sure his kids were financially secure for life,” one longtime Jackson family associate told New York Post

“Michael died more than $500 million in debt. The estate not only cleared that, it built a fortune. For her to turn on them now—it’s shocking.”

“Michael trusted Branca and McClain,” they continued. “They were the ones who cleaned up the mess.”

Advertisement
Loading the player...

Public records have revealed that Paris has already received around $65 million from her father’s estate, but those close to the situation have alleged her legal proceedings are not about money. 

“She’s grown up surrounded by wealth and fame,” another source told the publication. “This feels less about money and more about control.”

The current agreement allows the Los Angeles courts to manage the estate until a judge declares it concluded, after which the trust will be transferred to Michael’s children as its beneficiaries.

Advertisement

But those close to the family believe the court will uphold the executor’s decisions at this stage. 

“They’ve done everything by the book,” said a source. “They’ve taken care of Michael’s children far beyond what anyone expected.”

“The estate saved [Michael’s] name and his children. For Paris to fight that now is ungrateful and privileged — someone in the family is giving her awful advice.”

Advertisement
Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement