Jackson family divided as Paris ignites inheritance feud

After accusing the executors of Michael Jackson’s estate of “mishandling” funds, new reports suggest Paris Jackson is at odds with her brothers over their late father’s fortune.

Advertisement

Paris, 27, recently made headlines after filing court documents accusing estate executors John Branca and John McClain of mishandling the family’s finances.

Public records have revealed that Paris has already received around $65 million from her father’s estate. (Credit: Getty)

The only daughter of the pop king described the co-executors of the estate as “like the Wizard of Oz,” accusing them of wasting cash and demanding trust without transparency.

She further claimed the duo, who were appointed following Michael’s death in 2009, had been gifting “lavish gratitities” to outside lawyers.

Advertisement

Paris has reportedly sought the court’s help to gain “control” over the family’s finances.

However, new reports suggest Paris’ actions are at odds with the wishes of her brothers, Prince, 28, and Bigi, 23.

Paris’ actions are at odds with the wishes of her brothers. (Credit: Getty)

A source close to the family spoke with Rob Shuter, suggesting the brothers don’t want to further fuel their sister’s claims.

Advertisement

According to the source, the brothers trust Branca and McClain, with Paris’ legal move surprising her relatives.

Prince and Bigi have mostly stayed quiet regarding the estate in previous years.

Prince spoke out just once, in 2020, urging the executors to stop issuing payments related to unverified allegations of sexual abuse against Michael.

Attorneys John Branca and Howard Weitzman were appointed co-administrators of Michael Jackson’s estate. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Since Michael’s unexpected death from acute propofol intoxication in 2009, Branca and McClain have been credited for transforming the family’s troubled finances.

“These are the same people who rescued Michael’s name and made sure his kids were financially secure for life,” one longtime Jackson family associate told New York Post.

“Michael died more than $500 million in debt. The estate not only cleared that, it built a fortune. For her to turn on them now—it’s shocking.”

“Michael trusted Branca and McClain,” they continued. “They were the ones who cleaned up the mess.”

Advertisement

Loading the player...

Public records have revealed that Paris has already received around $65 million from her father’s estate, but those close to the situation have alleged her legal proceedings are not about money.

“She’s grown up surrounded by wealth and fame,” another source told the publication. “This feels less about money and more about control.”

The current agreement allows the Los Angeles courts to manage the estate until a judge declares it concluded, after which the trust will be transferred to Michael’s children as its beneficiaries.

Advertisement

But those close to the family believe the court will uphold the executor’s decisions at this stage.

“They’ve done everything by the book,” said a source. “They’ve taken care of Michael’s children far beyond what anyone expected.”

“The estate saved [Michael’s] name and his children. For Paris to fight that now is ungrateful and privileged — someone in the family is giving her awful advice.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.