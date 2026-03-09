Nicole Kidman’s strict rules revealed as she starts dating again

Fresh from finalising her multimillion-dollar divorce from Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman is setting her sights on her romantic future.

But prospective dates be warned – this time, she’s coming armed with a strict dating manifesto!

“This is the longest time Nicole’s ever been single, she is lonely and does want to have someone special in her life,” an insider spills to Woman’s Day. “But this time it’s going to be on her own terms

“She just doesn’t have the time or the space in her life for timewasters,” the source continues.

Nicole Kidman looked like a million bucks as she hit the red carpet at the New York premiere of her new series Scarpetta on March 3. (Credit: Getty Images)

Nicole is set on “what she likes now” – and doesn’t like! “And she’s not afraid to only aim for what she believes she’s worth,” the source adds.

The Oscar winning actress, 58, certainly has a long list of requirements. First of all, she has a strict “no actors” policy, which stems from her first marriage to Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise. She’s not ruling out someone in the music industry, however.

“She loved being on the fringe of Keith’s entirely different world,” says the spy.

They add that the Babygirl star is also looking for “a kind guy who’s clean, sober, successful and won’t turn into a broke beta-male cling-on, and doesn’t mind if he’s got kids”.

Nicole and Keith – pictured at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 08, 2025 – finalised their divorce in January following their shock split. (Credit: Getty Images)

However, “ideally”, she doesn’t want someone that’s “any younger than her daughters” with Keith. The couple are of course parents to Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

“And he’s got to be virile,” says our insider. “So many of her middle-aged friends are finding that is really rare!”

So who gets the glorious task of finding the perfect man for Nicole? Her friends, naturally.

While she’s ruled out dating another actor, Nicole is fine with another musician, after loving being “on the fringe of Keith’s entirely different world”. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Nicole’s leaving the bulk of her vetting to her circle of friends,” says the source.

“She refuses to even have coffee with someone unless they’ve been personally recommended to her from a friend she implicitly trusts.”

Nicole and Keith shocked the world with their separation in September 2025, after 19 years of marriage.

Their divorce was finalised on January 6 this year.

