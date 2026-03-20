Nick Kyrgios hard launches his new relationship after weeks of romance rumours

Nick Kyrgios has confirmed he’s dating someone new after weeks of swirling rumours about his personal life.

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The Australian tennis champ posted a selfie with a mysterious woman on his Instagram this week, ending weeks of speculation that he was dating someone new, after he was spotted with a brunette woman at the Australian Open.

He posted the photo to his Instagram feed with the caption: ‘life keeps surprising me’.

Rumours started swirling after Nick was spotted with a mysterious brunette at the Australian Open. Credit: Instagram.

The news follows the controversial player’s split from his long-term girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in March last year. Both Nick and Costeen have remained tight-lipped about why they went their separate ways.

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In June, Costeen confirmed they were no longer together and in August she said she didn’t want to talk publicly about her famous ex.

“I’ve really taken that on board, because I don’t want to ruin his name,” she said.

“Sometimes my emotions get the better of me, but then I remember that it’s not in my nature to say anything bad about him.

“We still had a beautiful relationship, even though things didn’t turn out the way [I’d hoped]. I’ve found peace within myself, and I hope he’s happy. I don’t wish bad upon him at all.”

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“Things happen. I wish her nothing but the best. So many incredible moments that will stay with me,” Nick also wrote on Instagram last year.

Late last year, it appeared the Wimbledon runner-up had moved on with Melbourne-based marketing manager Alexia Alessi, after the pair were spotted heading out to dinner with another couple.

He has also been linked to Love Island star Mia Dalkos, after he left flirty comments on her Instagram page in May last year.

Nick has confirmed he’s dating someone new. Credit: Instagram.

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And in July, the rumours intensified when the pair appeared to be holidaying together in the Bahamas, where the tennis champ owns a luxurious holiday house in Nassau.

Nick’s new romance comes just weeks after he was back in the spotlight after being told to leave a nightclub at early hours of the morning during the Australian Open.

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