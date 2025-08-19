Nat Barr’s secret husband!

Nat Barr has explained why we never see her husband in public with her.

The Sunrise co-host has been married to TV and film editor Andrew Thompson for almost 30 years.

Speaking to Stellar on the weekend, Nat said she couldn’t have had the life and career she’s had without Andrew.

“You live through each other’s successes and not such good times. You raise a family, you’re a team,” she told the publication. “I feel grateful that we’ve had two beautiful kids and that we talk to each other several times a day.

“Every bit of news goes to him first and the same with me. It’s a wonderful thing to be able to share your life with someone. It’s a real gift.”

Despite their long and successful marriage, Andrew is rarely seen in public with his famous wife.

“It was something we decided years ago. He was never interested in doing media stuff. It’s just not his bag,” she told Stellar.

“We didn’t want the kids to do photo shoots, either. I share lots of my private life on air. I talk a lot about me and what I’m doing and what I think about things, and I have for many years, but you need to draw the line somewhere.”

The couple first met when they were living together in a share house when they were both at university.

“My husband, Andrew, started out as my flatmate,” the 57-year-old told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2019.

”He moved in with my girlfriend Kylie and me, and we became best friends. We’d hang out a lot and he became as good a friend as any of my girlfriends.”

Their relationship slowly turned romantic and when they graduated from uni, they headed to Los Angeles together to start their careers.

In 1995, when they were both 27, the couple returned to Australia and tied the knot. The same year, Nat started her long career at Channel 7.

Later, they welcomed two sons — Lachlan, now 23, and Hunter, now 19.

The breakfast TV presenter said the secret to their successful relationship is “talking”.

”One of the top things for us has always been respect — to respect what the other wants to do. That’s really important,” she said in the past.

”Also, to give one another space and to talk about how you’re feeling, where you want to go in life, and to be honest.”

