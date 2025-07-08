Lleyton Hewitt is worried about daughter Mia’s rock’n’roll lifestyle

When it comes to his eldest daughter Mia’s blossoming music career, Aussie tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt is her biggest fan.

But it seems the same can’t be said about her choice of boyfriend.

Mia has been dating lead singer of Sydney-based band Liquid Zoo, Vanda Erich, since last year and is believed to be growing frustrated waiting for her dad to give them his tick of approval.

It turns out the 19-year-old, who is also one-half of indie rock band Father’s Favourite, may have to wait a little longer.

Mia and Vanda have been dating for a while now. (Credit: Matrix)

TOUGH DAD ACT

“Lleyton is just like any dad out there and is super protective, especially of his girls. He is very much serving up the tough dad act right now,” a source reveals.

Woman’s Day hears that Lleyton wasn’t impressed when images emerged last year showing Mia and her rocker beau smoking.

As a former Wimbledon and US Open champion, Lleyton, 44, has always believed in the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle – something he thought he had passed down to his children.

“Your body is so important to you, so you have to try and put in the best things,” he said in a previous interview.

In 2016, mum Bec Hewitt, 41, also spoke about enjoying a healthy lifestyle in a YouTube video.

“We’re extremely health-conscious and want to make the right choices for ourselves and our kids,” she said.

So it comes as no surprise that Lleyton, in particular, was upset when he saw the photos of Mia and Vanda puffing on cigarettes plastered online.

But it’s not just the smoking that has Lleyton worried his “beautiful girl” could be led astray.

One glance at Mia and Vanda’s social media and it’s clear that the young musos are living wild and free.

Partying is part of the lifestyle for Vanda and his bandmates! (Image: Instagram)

From snaps of Vanda crowd-surfing like Kurt Cobain at a gig in Jindabyne to the couple drinking alcohol and partying with pals, Lleyton is said to be finding it difficult to be entirely supportive of the rock’n’roll lifestyle the vintage-dressing lovebirds are currently embracing.

“He wants Mia to be happy but he thinks she’s still too young to be getting into any kind of serious relationship.”

And while Lleyton also understands that Mia is of the age to experiment and live life, he wants to make sure she’s making good choices and spending time with her family too, especially after she was the only one to miss his induction into the Tennis Hall of Fame at the Australian Open last year.

“Living her dreams is important but so is maintaining her relationship with her family!”

Cruz isn’t interested in being a fan of Vanda! (Image: Instagram)

CRUZ’S SOCIAL MEDIA SNUB!

While Vanda’s living out his Kurt Cobain dream on Instagram, the Hewitt family clearly aren’t interested as none of them – apart from Mia – appear to be following him on socials.

And while Vanda only follows Mia’s brother Cruz, the up-and-coming tennis star, 20, doesn’t follow him back.

Could this be a sign that a Beckham-style family feud is brewing behind the scenes for Australia’s own sporting royal family?

We certainly hope not!

