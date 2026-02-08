Inside Bindi and Chandler’s romantic vow renewal at Australia Zoo!

Six years after strict Covid restrictions forced them to pare back their grand wedding plans, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are set to say “I do – again!” in the fairytale ceremony they always dreamed of.

After exchanging vows in front of Bindi’s family in a heartfelt lockdown wedding in March 2020, sources close to the family confirm 2026 is the year for Bindi’s much-wanted wedding vow renewal at Australia Zoo.

“This will be the dream wedding she’s always wanted,” says a family pal.

“Plans are starting to unfold for a huge white wedding in spring, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect now their daughter Grace is almost five and old enough to enjoy it.”

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are planning a big vow renewal ceremony, six years after their intimate lockdown wedding. (Credit: Getty Images)

Bindi, 27, and Chandler’s 2020 ceremony redefined “intimate”. Just her mum Terri, brother Robert – who walked her down the aisle – and a few beloved zoo animals were in attendance.

The bride honoured her late father Steve Irwin with a candlelit tribute beside his favourite photo with dog Sui.

“They did everything to make it special and it really was,” adds the pal. “But, for years, Bindi’s dreamed of a big wedding with a ridiculously huge dress and all the princess trimmings – even a horse and carriage!

“She and Chandler made a promise to have a ‘redo’ one day and later this year is the plan.”

Now “old enough to enjoy it”, the couple’s five-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior, is sure to have a starring role in the celebration. (Credit: Instagram)

A wedding fit for Australian royalty!

Bindi’s made no secret of her wish to renew her vows with Chandler, 29. In 2023, she admitted, “We weren’t able to have family and friends join us for the wedding…

“I’d love to renew our vows one day when Grace is older. It would be lovely to have our closest friends and family with us to celebrate.”

This March, the couple will celebrate six years of marriage and are “closer than ever” after a challenging 2025.

First time around, Bindi’s close-knit family, brother Robert and mum Terri, were the only guests in attendance. (Credit: Instagram)

Bindi faced a serious health scare in the US, undergoing emergency procedures including an appendectomy, hernia repair and surgeries to remove numerous endometriosis lesions.

The ordeal left her “slowly gaining my strength back”, but Chandler was by her side every step of the way, offering unwavering support.

“That was a really scary time for the whole family but no-one more than Chandler,” says the pal.

“He can’t wait to exchange vows with Bindi in front of his family this time. The Powells have already been making plans to fly out from the US for the big day. And Grace is excited to play a role in the ceremony!”

