Here’s what is keeping Bindi Irwin and Chandler’s families apart

When Bindi Irwin announced she was upping sticks to move to Los Angeles for three months to support her brother, Robert Irwin, as he pursued his dream to take home the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With The Stars US, it made complete sense.

Advertisement

Not only is 27-year-old Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell from America, but his close-knit family also reside in nearby Florida.

But nine weeks into their stay and Bindi, Chandler, 28, and their adorable daughter Grace Warrior, four, don’t appear to have reconnected with Chandler’s family, leaving some insiders questioning why.

The Irwins move to the US to support Robert! (Credit: Instagram)

CHANDLER’S FAMILY MIA

“It does look odd for Bindi and co. to be in America since August and not see any sight of the Powells, but this isn’t Bindi’s call. Right now, everything is about Robert’s performance on DWTS and not overshadowing that,” an insider spills to Woman’s Day.

Advertisement

“It’s causing a fair bit of tension between Bindi and Chandler, who both hate not seeing his family but the Irwin family is also their business, so that needs to take priority sometimes.”

According to Woman’s Day’s insiders, the last time Chandler, Bindi and Grace publicly saw his family was during a trip to Florida in May this year when they visited Disneyland.

Before that it was in July 2024 when they met up with Chandler’s parents, Shannan and Chris, for a week-long holiday in Singapore.

“It does feel like Chandler’s at the Irwins’ beck and call sometimes, but there’s been a big effort to let Robert shine without being even more crowded out by his family than he already is,” says an insider.

Advertisement

“It’s easy to jump to conclusions about Bindi’s relationship with her in-laws but it’s not estranged at all. In fact, she goes over and above to include them in Grace’s life and milestones.”

His parents hope to see Grace again soon! (Credit: Instagram)

REUNION INCOMING?

“Chandler’s poor mum has been going nuts knowing her granddaughter is on her turf, yet still so far away. She would do anything to squeeze that gorgeous little girl and seeing her on TV makes it worse!”

“But she hopes that this trial run at them living in the US might lead to them making a more permanent move or even living between the two countries,” says the source.

Advertisement

And while they haven’t made an appearance yet, Bindi and Chandler have invited the Powells to come to LA to cheer Robert on – and see Grace, of course!

“They’re hoping they come when Robert’s moved along a bit further in the competition, or even for the show’s finale, but only time will tell!”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.