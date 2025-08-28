Inside Bruce Willis’ health journey and battle with dementia

Three years ago, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia and later frontotemporal dementia.

Now, his wife Emma Heming has made the difficult decision to move the 70-year-old into a separate home, which can better cater to his needs.

“Bruce would want that for our daughters,” she said on the Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special this week.

“He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.”

Here’s everything we know about Bruce Willis’ health battle.

WHAT WAS BRUCE WILLIS DIAGNOSED WITH?

In March 2022, it was announced that Bruce would be stepping away from his acting career after he was diagnosed with aphasia. It was later announced that he had also been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” Emma announced on Instagram at the time.

The post continued, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.”

According to the National Institute on Ageing, FTD is “the result of damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain,” which can cause symptoms such as “unusual behaviours, emotional problems, trouble communicating, difficulty with work, or difficulty with walking”.

Speaking to Diane Sawyer in the TV special, Emma said the first sign that something was wrong with Bruce was a change in his personality.

“For someone who is very talkative and very engaged, he was just a little more quiet,” she said. “When the family would get together, he would kind of just melt a little bit.”

“It felt a little removed, very cold, not like Bruce, who was very warm and affectionate,” she continued. “To [go] the complete opposite of that was alarming and scary.”

Speaking at the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Forum in Las Vegas in May, Emma said they felt very isolated after the Die Hard star received his diagnosis.

“On the day Bruce got his diagnosis, we left the doctor’s office with a pamphlet and a hollow goodbye. No plan, no guidance, no hope, just shock,” she said. “The future we imagined simply vanished, and I was left trying to hold my family together, raise our two young daughters, and care for the man I love while navigating a disease I barely understood.

“I felt lost, isolated and scared,” she continued. “What I needed in that moment at that appointment wasn’t just medical information. I needed someone to look me in the eye and say, ‘This feels impossible right now, but you will find your footing. You will survive this and you will grow because of it.’”

INSIDE BRUCE WILLIS’ FAMILY LIFE

Bruce and Emma first crossed paths at the gym in 2007.

“When we first met, I was surprised at how charming and how funny he was –— and extremely handsome,” Emma told PEOPLE of their first meeting, to which Bruce added, “I was already in love with her.”

In 2009, they tied the knot in Turks and Caicos, followed by a second ceremony in Beverly Hills six days later.

Four years later, in April 2012, the couple welcomed a baby girl who they named Mabel Ray Willis. Two years later, Mabel’s little sister Evelyn Penn Willis was born.

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.

“Today marks 16 years with the love of a lifetime. We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless. I’m so deeply grateful for every chapter I’ve had with him and all the ones we’ll continue to write, in our language of unconditional love,” Emma wrote on Instagram at the time.

WHAT DOES BRUCE WILLIS’ LIFE LOOK LIKE NOW?

In August 2025, Emma revealed she’d made the decision to move Bruce into a seperate home not far from where she lives with Mabel and Evelyn.

The Sixth Sense star has a full time care team and Emma takes the girls to visit their father as often as she can.

“Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, it’s just his brain that is failing him,” she said.

The 48-year-old said the family have had to find different ways to communicate with their once very talkative father.

“The language is going, and, you know, we’ve learned to adapt. And we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a … different way,” she said.

“We get moments. It’s his laugh, right? Like, he has such, like, a hearty laugh. And, you know, sometimes you’ll see that twinkle in his eye, or that smirk, and, you know, I just get, like, transported.

“And it’s just hard to see, because as quickly as those moments appear, then it goes. It’s hard. But I’m grateful. I’m grateful that my husband is still very much here.”

