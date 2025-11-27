Bianca Wallace and Ioan Gruffudd welcome baby girl

Bianca Wallace and husband Ioan Gruffudd have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Mila Mae Gruffudd.

The actress revealed the birth in an Instagram post, announcing that Mila Mae arrived earlier than expected on 2 November 2025, one month ahead of her due date.

Bianca, 33, celebrated the milestone by posting a tender photo of herself and Ioan sharing a kiss in the hospital shortly after their daughter’s birth.

She also shared a rainbow-hued print of her umbilical cord, a keepsake marking the moment.

In her caption, she wrote that both parents are “completely and totally in love with our tiny little angel,” adding that their household (pets included!) is “absolutely smitten.” The couple expressed gratitude for the safe arrival of their baby and for the support they’ve received during pregnancy.

Friends, followers, and fellow actors have flooded their social media with congratulations, celebrating the long-awaited arrival.

“Congratulations to you both,” wrote Jo Frost. “Huge congrats, Friends!” added Lochlyn Munro.

This marks Bianca’s first child and the third for Ioan, 51, who shares two older daughters, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11, with ex-wife Alice Evans.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2021 and later married, have faced intense public scrutiny in recent years due to Ioan’s contentious divorce and custody battle, which saw him obtain a restraining order against his ex-wife in 2022.

Bianca has previously addressed online harassment related to false accusations about her relationship with Ioan, calling claims of cheating “utterly ridiculous.”

In a past post, she wrote, “Absolutely no one will ever threaten my baby over a made up story.”

“I will not have my innocent baby born into this completely intentional manufactured drama. This has all got to end now, and it needs to end with the truth and facts.”

