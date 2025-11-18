Bronte Campbell opens up about wedding plans with partner Benfield Lainchbury

Olympic swimmer Bronte Campbell is diving into an exciting new chapter of her life – she and her partner, Benfield Lainchbury, are officially in wedding-planning mode!

Here’s a look back at their adorable love story.

IS BRONTE CAMPBELL IN A RELATIONSHIP?

Yes – Bronte Campbell is happily engaged to Benfield Lainchbury. The couple, who first became childhood friends, began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in August 2024.

Benfield has been a constant source of support throughout Bronte’s decorated swimming career. She credits him with encouraging her to pursue her fourth Olympic Games in 2024, where she claimed her third gold medal.

Reflecting on their relationship – which has included long stretches of long-distance – Bronte told 9Honey, “I’ve left Benfield abandoned here in Sydney for multiple years at a time running off around trying to pursue my Olympic goals.”

She added, “And he’s not only supported me in that, but lifted me up and encouraged me to do that while making personal sacrifices to make that happen.”

Bronte confirmed their engagement on social media, sharing a sweet video and a series of photos from their romantic trip to Venice.

“What a week celebrating all that’s happened and all the exciting things to come,” she wrote. “Love you, Benfield. Easiest yes of my life.”

In a playful follow-up, she joked, “Never know what to do with my hands in photos,” while showing off her stunning new diamond ring.

She also added, “Venice: special for so many reasons.”

(Credit: Ten)

WHAT DOES BENFIELD LAINCHBURY DO FOR A LIVING?

Benfield Lainchbury is both a musician and a businessman.

He performs in the band Benfield and also runs his own landscaping and artificial lawn company. He released his debut single, How Can I Forget, in 2018.

Bronte has often described him as calm, collected, and impressively coordinated – the perfect balance to her competitive and perfectionist nature.

And in 2025, the couple took on an exciting new challenge together: competing on The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition!

