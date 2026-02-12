Everything to know about Australian snowboarder Valentino Guseli

Valentino Guseli is one of Australia’s most exciting snowboarders, making waves in the halfpipe on the world stage.

Hailing from New South Wales, the 20-year-old has rapidly climbed the ranks, earning World Cup podiums and representing Australia at the Olympic Winter Games.

Here’s everything you need to know about Valentino, who is leading the next generation of Aussie snowboarding talent.

(Credit: Getty)

VALENTINO GUSELI OLYMPICS

Valentino Guseli’s Olympic journey began in remarkable fashion when, at just 16 years old, he finished sixth in the men’s halfpipe at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Delivering three clean runs under immense pressure, he recorded the best Olympic halfpipe result by an Australian under 18 and announced himself as one of the sport’s brightest young stars.

Since Beijing, he has developed into one of the most versatile snowboarders in the world, winning World Cup medals in halfpipe, slopestyle and big air.

After battling back from a serious injury in 2025, Valentino returned to World Cup competition and quickly found the podium again, reinforcing his status as a genuine Olympic medal contender.

At the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games, he is competing in two events – big air and halfpipe.

(Credit: Getty)

VALENTINO GUSELI’S FAMILY

Valentino’s love of snow stretches back to his paternal grandfather, Guido Guseli, who emigrated from Italy to Australia in 1958 as a teenager and learned to ski in an unconventional way.

“Nonno tells me the story of when he used to go to the snow with my dad, and they would ride down on shovels,” Valentino recalled to the Sydney Morning Herald. “You hold on to the handle and put your feet sideways, and you could ride down the snow.”

On his mother’s side, his grandfather John Sanders worked as a ski patroller at Perisher, embedding snow sports firmly into the family’s DNA.

Meanwhile, Valentino’s father, Ric, grew up balancing surfing on the NSW south coast with time in the mountains. By the time Valentino was born, annual snow trips were tradition.

“Every year of his life, Val’s been to the snow – from pulling him around in a toboggan when he’s one and two years old to putting him on a board at three years old,” Ric said. “He took to it pretty easily.”

When Valentino’s talent became undeniable, the family committed fully. “I actually didn’t know he was world-class until I took him to America,” Ric admitted.

To support his progression at home, Ric designed and built a large airbag jump on the family property. “The jump’s on dad’s property. I designed it, engineered it and got it made in China,” he said. The setup allowed Valentino to safely practise big tricks without constantly travelling overseas.

