The best royal photos and moments from Balmoral so far this year

The royals have returned to Balmoral Castle for their annual summer break.

The castle and estate, which has been in the royal family since 1852, was said to be late Queen Elizabeth’s favourite place.

“I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands,” Princess Eugenie said in the documentary Our Queen At Ninety.

“Walks, picnics, dogs — a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs — and people coming in and out all the time,” Eugenie continued. “It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run.”

The Queen would explore the grounds on horseback or behind the wheel of a Range Rover, while Prince Philip was in charge of the BBQ.

“Grandpa, who’d set off half an hour before us, was already tending his grill at the back of the lodge. He stood amid a thick cloud of smoke, tears streaming from his eyes. He wore a flat cap, which he took off now and then to mop his brow or smack a fly. As the fillets of venison sizzled he turned them with a huge pair of tongs, then put on a loop of Cumberland sausages. Normally I’d beg him to make a pot of his specialty, spaghetti bolognese. This night, for some reason, I didn’t,” Prince Harry wrote in his memoir Spare.

“Granny’s specialty was the salad dressing. She’d whisked a large batch. Then she lit the candles down the long table and we all sat on wooden chairs with creaky straw seats. Often we had a guest for these dinners, some famous or eminent personage. Many times I’d discussed the temperature of the meat or the coolness of the evening with a prime minister or bishop. But tonight it was just family,” he continued.

The annual pilgrimage to Balmoral is an opportunity for the royals to take a break from their official duties and experience ‘normal’ life for a few weeks.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair also once revealed the royals acted like “regular people” when they were at Balmoral.

“They put the gloves on and stick their hands in the sink,” he said. “The Queen asks if you’ve finished, she stacks the plates up and goes off to the sink.”

This year, King Charles and Queen Camilla have been joined at Balmoral by many members of the royal family. Here are all the photos from the royals Balmoral visit so far:

Credit: Getty. 01 King Charles and Queen Camilla attend church near Balmoral King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Sunday mass at Crathie Kirk Church near the Balmoral Estate by car.

Credit: Getty. 02 Prince William and Kate Middleton head to Sunday mass Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, — arrive at Sunday mass at Crathie Kirk Church by car.

Credit: Getty. 03 Princess Anne attends Sunday mass Princess Anne also attended the church service, arriving by car with her husband in the driver’s seat and her sister-in-law the Duchess of Edinburgh in the back seat. Credit: Getty. 04 King Charles greeted by ceremonial entrance The royal family were greeted at Crathie Kirk Church by The Balaklava Company, from The Royal Regiment of Scotland, who formed a guard of honour at the church in full uniform. Credit: Getty. 05 Camilla smiles for the crowd as she arrives for Sunday mass Queen Camilla smiles to the waiting crowd as she arrives at Crathie Kirk Church with King Charles to attend Sunday mass.

Photo: Caption 06 Prince George and Prince Louis arrive at church The Wales boys were dressed in identical outfits as they attended the church service with their parents and younger sister, Charlotte.

Credit: Getty. 07 Prince Andrew at Balmoral Estate Prince Andrew was also spotted on the grounds of Balmoral Estate.

Credit: Getty. 08 Peter Phillips’ fiance Harriet Sperling attends Balmoral for the first time Peter Phillips’ fiance Harriet Sperling and his two daughters – Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13 – enjoy a ride around the grounds as Harriet spends her first summer at Balmoral.

