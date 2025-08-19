Major changes are happening behind the scenes for Prince William and Princess Catherine

Posting a montage of summer images to Kensington Palace’s official Instagram last week, the Princess of Wales is celebrating the value of Mother Nature, writing, “Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here’s to Summer.”

STEPPING BACK

According to a Woman’s Day’s insider, Catherine, 43, has told her husband the Prince of Wales, 43, that she sees this season as her “summer of strength”– a chance to focus on her own healing, family time in Norfolk, and only attend a handful of select high-profile royal engagements.

“Behind closed doors, she’s still struggling emotionally and tires a lot more easily, it’s taking longer to readjust to royal life after her cancer treatment,” the palace insider reveals.

“She’s still not back to where she was before her diagnosis and she’s not sure she ever will be, which is why she’s told William she needs a decent break before term starts in September. She’s unofficially stepped back from royal duties this summer – and of course, William is wholly supportive.”

(Credit: Getty)

Tellingly, Kate has largely been absent from royal engagements over the last few months, only attending key public events like Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour in June – all of which has been part of the royal couple’s strategy “to gradually ease her back into working life”.

Alleviating the pressure somewhat, a new report from the UK Government reveals that for the first time Prince William has superseded Catherine in popularity and now tops the list of most popular royals, with his wife coming in second and Princess Anne taking out the third spot.

“Kate was not at all upset about William taking her ‘most popular’ spot because it’s by design. She and William have been making every effort to take the pressure from her, giving her as much time as possible, knowing her life is going to completely transform when she’s crowned queen. They are taking their time to figure out what works and what doesn’t, while they’re still able to.”

This summer is all about “pacing herself”, reveals Queen Elizabeth’s former spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson.

“She gets so much sustenance in nature, and she’s lucky to have homes in some of the most beautiful parts of Britain, in Norfolk and on the Windsor estate,” says Ailsa, adding, “She’s being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life… she’ll be able to re-energise herself.

QUEEN INCOMING

Life as the royal couple know it is set to change, though.

Despite King Charles’ cancer diagnosis being “managed”, it is still inevitable that Kate and William are preparing for their transition to be king and queen in the near future. And Kate wants to be fully ready when the day comes for her to wear the hallowed crown – for her, it is not just a job, but a duty.

