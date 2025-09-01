Prince Harry’s shock plan: A Netflix documentary is underway to honour Princess Diana

Prince Harry’s devotion to his late mum, Princess Diana, was never more evident than in his memoir.

Describing her as a “pure and radiant light”, his hunt to connect to his lost mother led him to consulting mediums, finding his wife Meghan and writing his controversial autobiography, Spare.

However, reports that his new deal with Netflix includes producing a documentary about the late beloved princess, who died in a fatal car crash on August 31, 1997, is a dream come true for 40-year-old Harry.

Harry was 12 when his mum died in 1997. (Credit: Getty)

HIS ‘GUARDIAN ANGEL’

“It feels like divine intervention for Harry,” says an insider.

“He and Meghan were facing a humiliating cast-off from Netflix, so for Harry it’s like his mum’s still saving his bacon, right when he needs it most. Even after all these years, he’s convinced that her spirit guides and protects him.”

“Diana continues to be his ‘guardian angel’ and he plans on doing a flawless job of honouring her memory in this documentary. It’s given him a new lease on life and he’s already been pouring his heart into a vision board. He’s got no choice really – it’s the only project Netflix is interested in.”

Industry insiders say the streaming giant wants to run a series of Diana specials in 2027 to mark 30 years since her death shocked the world.

“It’s probably the only thing that saved that deal with Harry and Meghan,” says a Netflix source.

“A Diana documentary exclusively produced and narrated by her son is worth 10 of Meghan’s kitchen puff pieces.”

The prince thinks the doco will show the truth behind the controversy. (Credit: Getty)

WILLIAM’S FURY

For Harry the production is not just about himself and Meghan, 44, saving face.

This is a deeply personal project and one he’s wanted to do ever since they left the UK.

“It’s his passion project, to pay tribute to his mum and show everyone the truth behind all the controversy,” adds the pal.

“Meghan’s just as excited about the project – she knows it’s something that could revive Archewell Productions.”

However one big problem they may be underestimating is how Diana’s other son, Prince William, 43, will react. Palace insiders say it’s not going to be pretty.

“William and Harry made a pact to not cash in on their mother’s memory,” says an insider.

“Sadly, William expected something like this – subsequently he’s completely prepared and Netflix might want to reconsider.”

“Anything Harry can do, William can do it much better and he’s already got in place approvals to do an official royal documentary on his mum. With the help of Kate, he’s compiled several terabytes of material that’s completely exclusive.”

“Add to that an intimate interview with his father and who cares about Harry sobbing through footage everyone’s seen?”

“As an authorised royal documentary, it’s also considered historical text and will rewrite any Elizabeth Arden cold cream stories Harry comes up with.”

