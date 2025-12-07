Cash-strapped Sussexes are resorting to desperate measures as Prince Harry begs Meghan to ‘stop spending!’

Duchess Meghan’s love of designer threads – and the eye-watering price tags attached – didn’t sit well with the late Queen Elizabeth, who reportedly hit the roof when she commissioned a bespoke Dior gown estimated at $121,300 during the Sussexes’ 2019 Morocco royal tour.

“She (the Queen) took a call from Harry and then reportedly remarked, ‘more money’ rolling her eyes,” Camilla Tominey from The Telegraph said of the Queen’s disdain at Harry and his wife’s extravagant spending and begging for additional funds.

Now, as their once-lucrative deals continue to dry up, it’s Prince Harry’s turn to urge his wife to “curb her spending” and tell her to get back to work.

But while he wants Meghan to limit her luxury lifestyle, sources say she’s hitting back by complaining he’s not matching her ambition, and it’s him that needs to bring home the bacon!

Meghan’s Dior gown, which she wore during their Morocco royal tour in 2023, reportedly cost over $120,000.

“Meghan is putting on a brave face about going back to acting but this is not the career path she imagined for herself,” says a source.

“A year ago she thought they were on track to be the next billion-dollar brand but instead her TV show With Love, Meghan hasn’t been as successful as she hoped and they’ve burned through a huge chunk of their earnings – and there’s no end in sight to the spending.”

From the mortgage repayments on their $21 million Montecito home to their estimated $4 million yearly security fee, as well as nannies, staff and putting their children through private school, the pair are living a royal lifestyle but without the pay cheques to match.

“At this stage in building a brand, no one is expected to be profitable and Meghan’s whole viewpoint is they need to spend money to make more – that’s why she’s inviting herself to things like Paris Fashion Week and Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday.

And she’s not wrong, but that doesn’t make it any easier for Harry to see all the money pouring out of their accounts.

Meghan is said to have a penchant for expensive jewellery and clothes. (Credit: Getty)

“He doesn’t want to have to dip into the inheritance he got from his late mother Diana and great-grandmother and doesn’t see why he should have to, considering all the money they’ve earned.”

Last week Harry, 41, reached for more creative ways to fund their lifestyle, appearing at a Canadian real estate event.

“It is hard to think of a sadder symbol of Prince Harry’s slide from global change-maker to rent-a-prince than the news that he will take the stage at a Canadian real estate conference, a pay-to-play gathering designed to hash over Ontario housing policy,” wrote royal commentator Tom Sykes.

Meghan has gone back to work on the set of upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends. (Credit: Backgrid)

A source adds, “If they toned down their spending and dialled things back a little with what is being put into the brand, they could live comfortably on what they have, but Meghan’s way too ambitious for that.

“In her view if they continue on this trajectory they are on now, they will eventually reap the rewards. And in the meantime, it’s no secret she wants to see Harry start bringing home more money – even if it means doing things he doesn’t like.”

