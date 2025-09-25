Inside Meghan Markle’s big career move!

Meghan Markle already has a growing résumé as an actress, philanthropist, and podcast host, but is she about to add radio presenter to her list of titles?

During season two of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex shared a little tidbit about what she misses most from her time in the U.K. and it wasn’t the obvious things like friends, family, or even a good British scone. Instead, Meghan revealed that she longs for her favorite radio station: Magic Radio, known for playing “the best variety from the ’80s to now.”

And as it turns out, Magic Radio was listening.

Meghan made the admission during season two of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan. (Credit: Netflix)

At the Radiocentre’s Tuning In conference earlier this week, Magic’s Content Director Paul Sylvester extended a very public invitation to Meghan.

“The offer is on the table: if the Duchess wants to host a show, she’s very welcome,” he told the audience.

Sylvester later confirmed that the station has been in touch with Meghan’s team and would happily roll out the red carpet should she decide to swap Montecito mornings for Magic FM’s London studios.

Who wouldn’t want Meghan Markle DJing their morning commute? (Credit: Getty)

Meghan isn’t a stranger to audio storytelling. Her Archetypes podcast, which tackled topics around female identity and empowerment, debuted to huge buzz when it launched. Now, the idea of her curating playlists, interviewing guests, or even sharing her own stories on live radio could be an exciting twist on her media journey.

The reaction from fans has been overwhelmingly supportive, with many pointing out how refreshing it would be to hear Meghan in a more relaxed, unfiltered format. After all, there’s something very personal about live radio, it’s intimate, spontaneous, and connects directly with listeners in real time.

And let’s be real: who wouldn’t want Meghan Markle DJing their morning commute?

The reaction from fans has been overwhelmingly supportive. (Credit: Getty)

So far, there’s no official word from Meghan herself about whether she’ll take Magic up on the offer, but the door is wide open.

Between her Netflix projects, public appearances, and philanthropic work, her schedule is certainly packed, but the chance to add “radio host” to her ever-growing career portfolio might be too tempting to resist.

