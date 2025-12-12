Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
King Charles to address the country about his cancer tomorrow

The King is set to open up like never before in a deeply personal message.
In an unusually personal move, King Charles is set to speak directly to the nation tomorrow evening about his experience with cancer – his most open message yet since revealing his diagnosis last year.

The video, recorded two weeks ago at Clarence House, is expected to offer a glimpse into the King’s “recovery journey.”

Buckingham Palace is keeping details tightly under wraps, but insiders suggest his tone will be warm, sincere and determined, in line with his recent push to raise awareness about cancer.

(Credit: Getty)

Although the Palace rarely shares medical information, it’s thought the King still won’t reveal the exact type of cancer he’s facing. Even so, tomorrow’s broadcast is a rare moment: a monarch speaking openly about a deeply personal challenge.

Those close to him say his decision is driven partly by his own experience of early detection.

The cancer was found after a routine prostate procedure – an unexpected discovery that has reportedly made him a strong advocate for screening. His message will focus on just that: the lifesaving importance of getting checked.

Despite undergoing treatment since February 2024, Charles has shown little sign of slowing down. This year he has kept a full schedule, travelling to Italy and Canada and hosting a record number of state visits. He seems determined not to let illness define him.

The King has spoken before about the emotional impact of cancer, calling it “daunting and at times frightening,” while praising the compassion of medical staff and carers. But tomorrow’s address – his most personal yet – shows how committed he is to encouraging early diagnosis.

(Credit: Getty)

Royal sources say he enjoyed a reflective Advent service at Westminster Abbey earlier this week, where he shared a message of “hope.” It’s a theme he is expected to return to tomorrow night.

For a monarch known for quiet resilience, this broadcast marks a significant moment.

