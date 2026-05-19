There’s a dinosaur in my driveway!

Brittany Vogelsang, 37, Milang, SA, shares her story about going from scrolling through Facebook to buying a dinosaur…

Advertisement

Curled on the couch with a cuppa, I began to scroll through Facebook.

It was May 2025 and I stopped on a photo of a huge model dinosaur, posted by my mate, Jack.

Any ideas on how I move this idiotic purchase? his caption read.

Apparently, he had just three days to pick up the eight-metre-long green Saltasaurus which he’d impulsively bought for $1500 in an online auction.

Advertisement

It had belonged to an animatronics collector who displayed his creatures at shows and fairs around South Australia.

The dino was stored near the South Eastern Freeway, a long way from Jack’s place in NSW but just a couple hours north of my property in Milang.

Looking at the dinosaur’s beady eyes and cheeky grin, I burst into laughter.

If you can’t get the dino to yours, I’ll buy him from you, I commented.

Advertisement

I bought a dinosaur from my Facebook friend

I knew my six kids would love it and, as we live on 17 acres, there was plenty of room.

Other people commented, offering to pick it up for Jack, but every time, it fell through.

Finally, after a few days, he messaged me.

Advertisement

I’m giving up. If you can get it, he’s yours for $200, he said.

Leave it to me! I replied.

I drove to my shift at Milang Bakery beaming with excitement.

“I’ve bought a dinosaur!” I announced.

Advertisement

“I just have to work out how to get it.”

“My hubby’s working in that area,” my workmate Kerri offered.

“He could bring it home in his trailer.”

“Yes! Thank you,” I replied.

Advertisement

Next morning, Chris arrived with our prehistoric pet whose head and neck had been detached for safe travel.

My kids and I were waiting eagerly in the front yard.

Tom, 19, and Jaz, 18, helped roll the dino off the trailer using round wooden posts.

Tash, 14, and Troy, 13, held back the twins, Grace and Emma, 11, who were squealing and jumping with delight.

Advertisement

“We have a dinosaur in our yard!” Grace shouted.

Finally, the Saltasaurus was in position, overlooking the main road into Milang.

The animatronics no longer worked, but it was large enough for the kids to climb on its back.

“Best idea ever,” Emma cheered.

Advertisement

People drove past, tooting their horns and yelling out with excitement.

Next day at work, customers were already buzzing.

People started visiting and taking photos with my dino

“Have you seen the massive dinosaur on the way into town?” one woman asked.

Advertisement

“Would you believe it’s mine?” I said, grinning.

“What’s its name?” she replied.

I was stumped; I hadn’t thought of one yet.

“You should call him Milano,” Kerri laughed.

Advertisement

“Milano the Milang Dino!”

“That’s perfect,” I smiled.

Join 66,000+ readers who love our true, real-life stories. From shocking true crime to the most heartwarming moments, sign up for Take 5’s free weekly newsletter and never miss a story!

After a few weeks, I thought the hype would die down, but Milano only became more popular.

Loads of tourists stopped at the gate to snap pics with him.

Advertisement

Some local businesses put a sign on my fence.

Come for the dino, stay for our incredible small town! it read.

Even AFL legend Tony “Mods” Modra posted a photo with him.

With a population of 800, Milang wasn’t used to this kind of attention.

Advertisement

Now, we’re raising money to fix the animatronics and get Milano’s neck moving.

He’s only been with us a few months, but already Milano is a mega part of our little community.





Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.