The Most Beautiful Places On Earth That Every Traveller Needs to See

The world is a big, beautiful place, ripe for exploring. From the surreal salt flats of Bolivia to the wonder that is Machu Picchu in Peru, sometimes you come across a place that is so visually stunning, it’s hard to believe your own eyes. Don’t forget to pack your camera, because these are the most beautiful places on Earth!

Santorini, Greece

Santorini is renowned for its white-washed buildings set against the azure blue of the Aegean Sea. (Adobe Stock)

A place that needs no introduction, Santorini is famous for its white-washed buildings set against the azure blue of the Aegean Sea. Its sunsets are legendary, drawing hordes of people out to watch the sky turn vibrant shades of orange, pink and gold.

Most of the action centres around the villages of Oia and Fira. Here you’ll find restaurants and boutique shops nestled in narrow cobblestone laneways. Then there’s the beaches – Red Beach, aptly named for its red volcanic sand, and Kamari and Perissa Beaches, which were formed by volcanic ash.

Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto’s Fushimi Inari Taisha features 10,000 red torii gates. (Adobe Stock)

Beautiful at any time, Kyoto really shines during cherry blossom season, which occurs around March/April each year. Considered the cultural heart of Japan, Kyoto is a place where ancient traditions merge with natural beauty. One thing’s for sure, this ancient Japanese city is deserving of its reputation as one of the most beautiful places on Earth!

It was Japan’s capital for over 1000 years and is home to no less than 17 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. No visit is complete without a trip to Fushimi Inari Taisha, which features 10,000 red torii gates. Explore Kinkaku-ji and marvel at its golden temple, and wander through the tranquil Arashiyama Bamboo Grove. If you visit when the cherry blossoms are in bloom, a stroll along The Philosopher’s Path is a must.

Machu Picchu, Peru

Machu Picchu is an ancient Incan city nestled up high in the Andes Mountains. (Adobe Stock)

Machu Picchu is considered one of the most breathtaking archaeological sites in the world. This ancient Incan city is nestled high up in the Andes Mountains, and should be on everyone’s bucket list. Aside from the stunning views, the history of this site and its recent discovery will blow you away. No wonder it’s considered one of the most beautiful places on Earth!

Named one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983. While many visitors opt to trek the Inca Trail, which involves a four-day hike to the Sun Gate, you can also access the site by train.

Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

The Serengeti National Park is teeming with wildlife, including giraffes. (Adobe Stock)

If an African safari is on your bucket list, this is the place to do it. The Serengeti National Park is teeming with wildlife, and the sunsets really are spectacular. Famous for its open plains, the Serengeti provides prime viewing for the Great Migration, one of the largest land animal migrations on Earth.

It’s also home to the Big Five, so you can expect to encounter lions, leopards, elephants, buffalo and rhinos on your safari. Other animals who call the Serengeti home include giraffes, zebras, hippos, cheetahs, wildebeest and gazelles.

Venice, Italy

The best way to explore Venice is on a gondola. (Adobe Stock)

One of the most unique cities in the world, Venice is equally as breathtaking, earning it a spot as one of the most beautiful places on Earth. Built on top of a labyrinth of canals and connected by bridges, Venice is renowned for its Renaissance architecture, which seems to float on the water.

This city consists of 118 islands, connected by more than 400 bridges, with 170 canals running through it. There are no cars, and to wander through it feels a bit like going back in time and getting lost in the past. The best way to explore this magical water world is on a gondola, particularly at sunset if you want the full romance package.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Often referred to as the ‘jewel of the South Pacific’, Bora Bora is home to turquoise waters, tropical landscapes and overwater bungalows. (Adobe Stock)

When you envision a tropical paradise, chances are you’re imagining something that looks like Bora Bora. Often referred to as the ‘jewel of the South Pacific’, it’s easy to see why. Bora Bora is home to turquoise waters, tropical landscapes and overwater bungalows. Definitely a worthy recipient of the title of one of the most beautiful places on Earth!

A popular destination for honeymooners, this small island overlooks Mount Otemanu, an extinct volcano which sits 727 metres above the sea. Be sure to explore the beautiful lagoons, where you can snorkel over coral gardens teeming with tropical fish, manta rays and reef sharks.

Banff National Park, Canada

The oldest national park in Canada, Banff is renowned for its glacial lakes and impressive mountains. (Adobe Stock)

The oldest national park in Canada, Banff is renowned for its glacial lakes, impressive mountains, alpine meadows and diverse wildlife. In winter, it transforms into a literal winter wonderland, with snow blanketing the park.

Lake Louise and Moraine Lake are two of the most photographed lakes on Earth, famous for their iconic turquoise hues, with a backdrop of the Canadian Rockies. The park is home to grizzly bears, wolves, elk, moose, mountain goats and cougars, and sightings are not uncommon. It’s hard to believe to this natural wonder is just a 90-minute drive from the city of Calgary.

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

Try and visit Salar de Uyuni after it’s been raining, when the water on the ground creates a mirror-like reflection of the sky. (Adobe Stock)

In a word, Bolivia’s salt flat can only be described as otherworldly. Stretching over 10,000 square kilometres, Salar de Uyuni is the largest salt flat in the world. Try and visit after it’s been raining, when the water on the ground creates a mirror-like reflection of the sky.

Formed from prehistoric lakes that dried up thousands of years ago, all that remains is a hexagon pattern on the ground made up of 11 billion tonnes of salt. This vast landscape is also home to pink flamingos, Andean foxes, llamas and alpacas.

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

The Great Barrier Reef features 3000 reefs and 900 islands, which are home to an enormous array of sea life. (Adobe Stock)

We couldn’t leave Australia’s very own Great Barrier Reef off the list! The world’s largest coral reef system, the Great Barrier Reef is located off the coast of Queensland. It’s listed as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, and also happens to be one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

Spanning over 2300 kilometres in length, it features 3000 reefs and 900 islands, which are home to an enormous array of sea life. The Great Barrier Reef is a popular travel destination for fans of snorkelling and scuba diving. You’re likely to see tropical fish, manta rays, whale sharks, sea turtles and dugongs.

