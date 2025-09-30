How my lashes made me a MILLIONAIRE!

Ayla became a lash technician so she could have a career that gave her the flexibility to work her own hours while she raised her kids

In 2020, she opened her training studio to teach others how to be lash technicians

Soon, she was inundated with students and, within a year, her business had made a million dollars

Ayla Akyol, 29, from Melbourne, Vic shares her story below…

Newly married, my husband Cagatay and I were discussing our future one evening.

Advertisement

“When we have kids, I want to be there to raise them,” I said. “But I still want to have a career outside the home.”

“I love that idea, but how would we make it work?” Cagatay asked.

I explained I was looking into taking a lash extension course and doing lashes for clients from home.

Read more: My breastfeeding idea made me a millionaire

Me and my kids, Adem (left) and Ziya (right). (Image: Supplied)

Advertisement

With Cagatay’s support, in 2018 I quit my 9–5 job in marketing and enrolled in a lash technician course.

Freshly graduated, I set up a studio in my living room and spread the word on social media and through friends and family.

Within six months, I was giving lash extensions to at least 10 customers a day!

Once I established myself, I eased back on my workload and achieved the balance I wanted.

Advertisement

I continued working when I fell pregnant, and after I gave birth to our son, Ziya.

“How do you fit it all in?” a client asked me when Ziya was two months old.

“I choose my own hours, only taking on as much as I can handle, and I don’t even have to leave the house,” I explained.

“Do you think you could teach me?” she asked. “I’m on maternity leave and already dreading returning to work. I’d love to be home with my little girl.”

Advertisement

“Sure, why not,” I said.

Building my business while still being there for my kids was so important. (Image: Supplied)

Word quickly spread, and within six months I was running a small course training clients to become lash techs.

Demand kept growing and in 2020, when Ziya was two, I rented an office to use as a training studio.

Advertisement

On the opening day, I flung the doors open.

Loading the player…

“Welcome to Lash Boss Melbourne,” I cried, proudly. “I never expected to work in the beauty industry, let alone teach others,” I said to my students. “But I want to help other women achieve financial

freedom without having to work every hour of the day outside the home.”

Advertisement

Soon, I was inundated with students and charging $1500 a course.

“I need to hire another person, I can’t do this all by myself,” I told Cagatay.

“Well, why don’t I quit my job and work with you?” he asked.

Catagay and I with our boys Adem and Ziya. (Image: Supplied)

Advertisement

“I’d love that,” I said. “Just don’t forget I’m the boss!”

He already worked in marketing so he took over that side of things.

Within a year, we’d made a million dollars!

The two of us have been working as a team ever since, growing both our family and our business.

Advertisement

In 2022, we welcomed a second boy, Adem.

These days, I no longer do lashes myself and just train others.

We even rolled out an online course that people can do at their own pace.

We’ve had over 6000 graduates so far, including students from New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

Advertisement

I’m so proud that the one-woman business I started in my living room has gone on to become a seven-figure empire.

But the best part is that I got to do it while being with my kids for dinner every day, just like I’d hoped.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.