Nailed it! My man proposed in Bunnings

On their fist date, Melanie quickly learned Jeff was down-to-earth and funny and she didn’t waste any time confessing to him that Bunnings was her favourite shop

Jeff soon worked out that wasn’t a lie, regularly accompanying Melanie to the hardware store as their relationship blossomed

One Sunday, Melanie met her daughter at the Bunnings cafe and she was surprised to see Jeff walked in

Before long, she heard her name being called over the loud speaker, she turned and found Jeff down on one knee

Melanie Burwell, from Logan, Qld., tells how she went to Bunnings and picked up a hubby!

The man sitting opposite me raised his eyebrows in surprise.

Advertisement

“Really? You like using power tools?” he chuckled.

“I’m hooked on DIY,” I grinned. “Bunnings is my favourite shop.”

Jeff, 49, and I were on our first date after meeting on an online dating app.

He was down-to-earth and funny, and we hit it off.

Advertisement

At 9:15pm, I looked at my watch.

“I lost track of time,” I cried. “The parking garage will be closed!”

Jeff spent ages helping me find the security guard to let my car out and that’s when I knew he was the one for me.

I work as a nurse and he’s in e-commerce.

Advertisement

After that we met for dinners after work and Jeff started accompanying me on my trips to Bunnings.

“You weren’t kidding about how much you like this place,” he said.

“I’m obsessed,” I admitted.

Jeff and I hit it off from the first date! (image: supplied)

Advertisement

Jeff and I had both been married before.

I had three grown children and five grandchildren, and my mum Cynthia, 76, lived with me. Jeff had three step kids from his previous marriage.

After we’d been dating for 18 months, we discussed moving in together and getting married.

Every time we walked past a jewellery shop I pointed out the style of ring I liked.

Advertisement

Then in November 2024, our two-year anniversary was approaching.

One Sunday, I met my daughter Melissa, 28, at the Bunnings cafe for a coffee.

It’d been her suggestion.

As we chatted away, Jeff walked in.

Advertisement

“What’re you doing here?” I asked.

“Getting a tarp for the house,” he replied. He was doing his house up to sell it, but I knew he already had tarp so I thought it was strange.

I didn’t hesitate to point out the ring I liked to Jeff (image: supplied)

He ordered a coffee and joined us. I carried on chatting to Melissa when Jeff grabbed my arm.

Advertisement

“Listen!” he said.

A Bunnings worker was making an announcement over the PA system.

“Attention shoppers… Is there a Melanie Burwell in the store?” the woman said.

My mouth fell open in shock.

Advertisement

“If so, Jeff would like to know if you’ll marry him,” she continued.

I turned to Jeff and he was down on one knee, offering me the ring I liked. I started bawling my eyes out.

Another Bunnings staff member was filming it all.

“What’s the answer?” she prompted.

Advertisement

“Yes! Of course, yes,” I said, when I finally regained my composure.

Other customers cheered and came to congratulate us as Jeff told me how he’d arranged the whole thing months before.

Jeff’s proposal was even better than the sausage sizzle (image: supplied)

Jeff has now moved in with Mum and me, and we hope to marry at the end of this year.

Advertisement

I’d like a rainforest setting but haven’t ruled out a sausage sizzle.

Jeff’s proposal was so thoughtful and down-to-earth. It suited us perfectly.

At Bunnings, great proposals are just the beginning!

Jeff’s proposal is just the beginning of our life together! (image: supplied)

Advertisement