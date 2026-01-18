Must-have summer gadgets to beat the heat this season

Thanks to apps like Libby, many of us have fallen back in love with our local libraries, which offer a range of ebooks to borrow and download directly onto our phones, tablets and other devices. Consider your holiday reading list sorted!

Get (e)inked

If you have a Kobo ereader, you can borrow books from most public libraries using the OverDrive service. Unlike the smartphone app, it doesn’t include access to magazines or audiobooks, but it’s the perfect portal to a host of bestsellers, classic non-fiction and more. To see the illustrations in all their glory, check out the new white Kobo Clara Colour, which runs on multi-hued “e ink” and has a larger battery capacity.

In the fold

Not everyone enjoys reading on their phone, or lugging a tablet around in their handbag. Enter the Galaxy Fold7, which has the dimensions of a normal phone when folded – but transforms into a powerful slimline tablet that just so happens to be the perfect size for comfy reading. It does run pricey, but if you’re after a quality phone and tablet, this could be one investment that’s potentially worth considering.