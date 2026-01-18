Must-have summer gadgets to beat the heat this season

Whether you’re lounging by the pool, commuting in the heat, or sneaking in a few quiet moments outdoors, the right essentials can make summer feel seamless.
These must-have summer favourites blend comfort, care, and convenience for days that are meant to be enjoyed.
The best summer gadgets
Have books, can travel
Thanks to apps like Libby, many of us have fallen back in love with our local libraries, which offer a range of ebooks to borrow and download directly onto our phones, tablets and other devices. Consider your holiday reading list sorted!
Get (e)inked
If you have a Kobo ereader, you can borrow books from most public libraries using the OverDrive service. Unlike the smartphone app, it doesn’t include access to magazines or audiobooks, but it’s the perfect portal to a host of bestsellers, classic non-fiction and more. To see the illustrations in all their glory, check out the new white Kobo Clara Colour, which runs on multi-hued “e ink” and has a larger battery capacity.
In the fold
Not everyone enjoys reading on their phone, or lugging a tablet around in their handbag. Enter the Galaxy Fold7, which has the dimensions of a normal phone when folded – but transforms into a powerful slimline tablet that just so happens to be the perfect size for comfy reading. It does run pricey, but if you’re after a quality phone and tablet, this could be one investment that’s potentially worth considering.
Save your skin
Eczema isn’t just a winter affliction. Sweat and chlorine are both well-known triggers, and summertime afflictions are common. To minimise flare-ups it’s important to keep skin moisturised and to avoid hot showers that can dry out your skin. Stick to fragrance-free skincare and sunscreen products and wear clothes made from natural fibres. There’s a range of treatments with natural ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and manuka honey, but chat to your doctor if symptoms persist.
Too hot to handle
Australia may be a country of sun-lovers but sometimes you can have too much of a good thing. In fact, 68 per cent of Aussies say they’ve cancelled or changed plans when a heatwave strikes, according to a survey commissioned by Shark. In other findings…
- 32% say they have dodged errands when the mercury rises.
- 24% fessed up to dipping out of social events.
- 15% admit they’ve skipped work due to excessive heat.
Instant chill
More than just a fan, this light and portable breeze machine creates an evaporating mist for instant cool wherever you go. In the right conditions it has a range of up to 20 metres, and charges for up to 12 hours of cordless runtime.
FlexiBreeze HydroGo Misting Portable Fan, $199.99, sharkclean.com.au
On the right wavelength
Wireless earbuds can be pretty addictive and while the focus has been on noise-cancelling features until now, we’re increasingly beginning to realise that’s not always what we need. Open earbuds are designed to let external sounds in instead of blocking them, so you can still carry on conversations and stay alert in public spaces. The effect is a little like having a stereo or TV playing in the room, except you’re the only one that can hear it! Because they sit hygienically away from your ear canal, there’s also less risk of irritation and they can be comfortably worn on sweaty days or straight after a swim.