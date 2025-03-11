Monica Bellucci was one of the most beloved Italian actresses of the 2000s starring in Malena, The Matrix Reloaded and James Bond Spectre.

The 60-year-old first began her career as a fashion model before moving to the film industry. Monica’s film debut was in the 1991 Italian comedy La Riffa as a widow.

(Credit: Getty)

In the years following, she became the embodiment of a female fatal and her aura ensnared millions around the globe.

Now it seems her daughter, Deva Cassel has captured this very essence as fans wonder over the 20-year-old in the 2025 Netflix TV mini series, The Leopard.

With the mother-daughter duo building an incredible legacy on-screen, we have dove behind the scenes of Monica’s family.

Deva is the daughter of Monica’s husband at-the-time, Vincent Cassel, welcomed on September 12, 2004, in Rome, Italy. The pair also share a daughter, Leonie who was born in 2010 but has opted to remain out of the public eye.

(Credit: Getty/Netflix)

Monica and Vincent met in 1996 on the set of l’Appartement, a Gilles Mimouni film. The pair were together for three years before tying the knot in a quiet ceremony in Monaco, on the French Riviera in 1999.

After two children and over a decade together, Monica and Vincent divorced in 2013.

The actors said the split was of “mutual agreement.”

But the 1999 wedding wasn’t Monica’s first after being married to Claudio Carlos Basso in 1990 before their divorce in 1994.

In the years following these relationships, Monica remains a loving mother and style icon often donning elegant dresses in her signature black.

(Credit: Getty)

But in 2023, Monica found love once more with director Tim Burton.

The pair met many years before becoming romantically involved. They met in 2006 at the Cannes FIlm Festival in France before reconnecting in 2022 at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon, France.

“I found in Tim a wonderful spirit,” Monica said in a 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar Espana. “I met a spectacular soul.”

Tim is undoubtedly head-over-heels for Monica, as he photographed his girlfriend for the cover of Vogue Italia’s October 2024 issue for her 60th birthday.

“Happy Birthday dear Monica, with love, Tim,” a message read.

The pair often make public appearances together, and even worked together in the 2024 film Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

