Robert Irwin tells: “Russell Crowe’s kept Dad alive in my life”

The star says the family's long-time friend loves to share stories of the late crocodile hunter.
Robert Irwin has revealed he’s “really grateful” to have Oscar winner Russell Crowe in his life.

“I’ve known him for as long as I’ve been alive,” Robert, 21, told reporters at the the premiere of Russell’s new film Nuremberg , at the 2025 AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“I have some very early memories, actually. Some of the earliest memories of me with my dad were also with Russell, which is really special.”

Robert and Terri at the Nuremberg premiere during 2025 AFI FEST in Hollywood
(Credit: Getty Images)

The TV host, who’s currently competing on the US version of Dancing with the Stars, says the Oscar winner has helped keep the memory of his late dad Steve Irwin alive.

“I’m really grateful that I have someone in my life who … he’s actually been there to, in a way, keep my dad alive in my life. He has so many stories to share of him and dad, and I feel like I build an even better picture of my dad when I’m around Russell,” says Robert, who added the 61-year-old has “truly inspired” him and is someone he “looks up to”.

Robert’s mum Terri Irwin, who walked the red carpet with him at the event, also opened up about the Irwin family’s close bond with the Gladiator star.

Russell and Steve on appear on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2003
(Credit: Getty Images)

“Russell was friends with Steve first, and then when Steve passed, he really took our family under his wing and looked after us, took care of us, and helped me with advice about my kids,” she said. “We’ve been friends for about 30 years.”

“Russell has always reminded me about staying the course and stay strong,” added Terri. “Sometimes when you think you can’t do it and you don’t know if you can be mom and dad, [he reminded me], ‘You’ll do it one step at a time.’ He’s amazing.”

