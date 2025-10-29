Robert Irwin tells: “Russell Crowe’s kept Dad alive in my life”

Robert Irwin has revealed he’s “really grateful” to have Oscar winner Russell Crowe in his life.

Advertisement

“I’ve known him for as long as I’ve been alive,” Robert, 21, told reporters at the the premiere of Russell’s new film Nuremberg , at the 2025 AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“I have some very early memories, actually. Some of the earliest memories of me with my dad were also with Russell, which is really special.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

The TV host, who’s currently competing on the US version of Dancing with the Stars, says the Oscar winner has helped keep the memory of his late dad Steve Irwin alive.

Advertisement

“I’m really grateful that I have someone in my life who … he’s actually been there to, in a way, keep my dad alive in my life. He has so many stories to share of him and dad, and I feel like I build an even better picture of my dad when I’m around Russell,” says Robert, who added the 61-year-old has “truly inspired” him and is someone he “looks up to”.

Robert’s mum Terri Irwin, who walked the red carpet with him at the event, also opened up about the Irwin family’s close bond with the Gladiator star.

(Credit: Getty Images)

“Russell was friends with Steve first, and then when Steve passed, he really took our family under his wing and looked after us, took care of us, and helped me with advice about my kids,” she said. “We’ve been friends for about 30 years.”

Advertisement

“Russell has always reminded me about staying the course and stay strong,” added Terri. “Sometimes when you think you can’t do it and you don’t know if you can be mom and dad, [he reminded me], ‘You’ll do it one step at a time.’ He’s amazing.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.