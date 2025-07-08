Charlize Theron is a beloved actress in Hollywood, a true star to the stars, so she naturally has an enviable dating history.

Advertisement

The South African star has acted in some huge movies in her career, from Netflix’s The Old Guard, Bombshell alongside Australia’s own Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman, Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road and so many more.

(Credit: Getty)

It was during this stellar career, that she made romantic connections with some high-profile stars, including Sean Penn.

There have also been countless rumoured connections, including reports in 2019 that Charlize and Brad Pitt were dating after working on a commercial shoot together, but such rumours were denied.

Advertisement

Has Charlize Theron ever married?

No, Charlize Theron has never walked down the aisle and said ‘I do.’ But a wedding certainly isn’t on her mind.

“Marriage is a long-term commitment, and I think I want long-term commitment. I just don’t need to get married,” the 49-year-old said while speaking on Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy.

Her disinterest in marriage hasn’t shifted in many years, as she previously told Howard Stern in 2017 that marriage wasn’t “that important” to her.

Advertisement

“I want to have a partner and have a monogamous long-term relationship, I really do. But I don’t need to have a wedding,” she said at the time. “My heart and my life and how I am with that guy is going to be exactly the same. I don’t need the party. I don’t need the white dress.”

Does Charlize Theron have any children?

Charlize is a proud mother and has been since 2012 when she adopted daughter, Jackson.

The adoption took place shortly before she began filming Mad Max: Fury Road with Tom Hardy.

“At least my child will forever have the fun fact of ‘I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig’,” she wrote in a post to Instagram.

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

Three years later, the duo expanded as Charlize adopted her youngest daughter, August in 2015.

Who has Charlize Theron dated?

Charlize has a pretty impressive dating wrap sheet.

In the 90s, she dated American actor Craig Bierko who has starred in The Three Stooges, The Change-Up, Scary Movie 4, and The Suburbans. Their relationship was short lived, but they did appear at the 1997 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

Following their split in 1998, she then met Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins. The pair reportedly met in Hawaii in 1997 while Charlize was vacationing and the band were performing. They made their first public appearance at the BMI Pop Awards in 1998.

Charlize and Stephan went their separate ways in late-2000.

One of Charlize’s more serious relationships began in the early 2000s after meeting Irish actor Stuart Townsend on the set of Trapped.

Advertisement

Funnily enough, Stuart didn’t “take that much notice” of Charlize during the initial read-through given they were working. But he quickly became “smitten” with Charlize during a cast dinner.

(Credit: Getty)

“She just looked like a million dollars. I went, ‘Whoa! Who is this girl?’ It was funny because I guess there had been so much going on at the reading I hadn’t really taken stock of her,” he told Irish America in 200.

In 2007, their relationship was taken to the next level when they began wearing commitment rings – despite not being legally married – and were actually calling each other husband and wife.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, their relationship hit rocky waters after almost ten years together.

(Credit: Getty)

Her next relationship came a few years later with Sean Penn, someone she’d known for almost two decades before the friendship turned romantic.

While their relationship was relatively kept away from the public eye, they were spotted on the odd vacation, red carpet and gala’s.

Advertisement

“She’s the love of my life,” Sean told Le Parisien in early 2015.

Unfortunately in 2015, the pair confirmed their breakup. Later in 2020, Charlize addressed the many engagement rumours that spread during their time together.

“That’s not true. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean’,” she told Howard Stern at the time. “No, we dated, that was literally all we did. It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.