We put the Ninja Stealth IQ Kitchen System to the test – here are our honest thoughts

If you’ve ever tried to make a smoothie at six in the morning and ended up waking the entire household… this one’s for you.
The Ninja Stealth IQ Kitchen System Power Blender + Processor Pro promises big power, smart tech, and – most intriguingly – quiet blending.
We had to see if it could actually deliver, so here’s our honest review.
NINJA STEALTH IQ KITCHEN SYSTEM REVIEW VERDICT
Pros
- Surprisingly quiet
- Includes many attachments: jug, processor bowl, slicing disc, dough blade, single-serve cups
- Strong performance with frozen fruit, nuts, dough, and tough veggies
- Truly an all-in-one appliance that replaces several gadgets
- Easy to clean (dishwasher-safe parts)
Cons
- Lots of parts so you’ll need a good storage spot
- Sharp blades means careful handling is a must
- Not ideal if you’re looking for heated blending
WHAT’S SO SPECIAL ABOUT THE NINJA STEALTH IQ KITCHEN SYSTEM?
Two things make this system stand out:
1. Stealth-level quiet
Blenders are loud, but the StealthShield and internal dampening materials reduce the noise dramatically.
It’s not silent – but it’s shockingly less explosive than a standard high-powered blender.
2. BlendSense Intelligence
Think of BlendSense as the blender’s built-in intuition. You toss in ingredients, hit a preset, and it automatically adjusts the speed and timing.
This gives you consistent results without stopping, checking, stirring, and restarting.
SIZE AND MATERIALS
Here’s what you get:
- 800W BLDC motor base (performance of 1200W AC)
- 2.1L jug for big batches
- 1.8L food processor bowl
- Three 700ml single-serve cups with spout lids
- Blade lineup:
- Total Crushing blade
- Hybrid Edge blades
- Chopping blade
- Dough blade
- Reversible slicing/shredding disc
- StealthShield & lid for noise reduction
- A recipe guide to kickstart your creativity
All components feel sturdy, well-designed, and built for heavy kitchen use.
HOW TO USE THE NINJA STEALTH IQ KITCHEN SYSTEM
Using it is refreshingly simple:
- Pick your attachment (jug, food processor, or single-serve cup).
- Add your ingredients.
- Snap everything into place – it won’t run unless properly locked.
- Choose your preset or turn the BlendSense dial.
- Add the StealthShield if you want ninja-level quiet.
- Blend, chop, crush, or knead away.
Cleanup is as satisfying as the blend: most parts are dishwasher safe and rinse clean easily.
RESULTS FROM OUR TEST
We tested smoothies and salsa and here’s what we thought:
- Smoothies: velvety smooth without any big icy chunks, even with frozen fruit.
- Salsa: evenly chopped, not mushy.
And the noise test? With the StealthShield on, it was noticeably quieter – enough that you could blend while someone else sleeps in the next room.
OVERALL, IS IT WORTH IT?
If you want a blender that doubles as a food processor, keeps operation quiet, and basically automates blending for you, then yes – this system is absolutely worth it.
It’s powerful, versatile, smart, and genuinely pleasant to use. Whether you’re a smoothie fanatic, a meal-prep enthusiast, or someone who hates noisy appliances, the Ninja Stealth IQ hits all the right notes.
WHERE TO BUY THE NINJA STEALTH IQ KITCHEN SYSTEM
- Ninja Kitchen Australia, $349.99 (usually $399.99)
- The Good Guys, $348
- Amazon Australia, $320
- Bing Lee, $399