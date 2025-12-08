Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
We put the Ninja Stealth IQ Kitchen System to the test – here are our honest thoughts

Powerful yet quiet.
If you’ve ever tried to make a smoothie at six in the morning and ended up waking the entire household… this one’s for you. 

The Ninja Stealth IQ Kitchen System Power Blender + Processor Pro promises big power, smart tech, and – most intriguingly – quiet blending. 

We had to see if it could actually deliver, so here’s our honest review.

NINJA STEALTH IQ KITCHEN SYSTEM REVIEW VERDICT

Pros

  • Surprisingly quiet
  • Includes many attachments: jug, processor bowl, slicing disc, dough blade, single-serve cups
  • Strong performance with frozen fruit, nuts, dough, and tough veggies
  • Truly an all-in-one appliance that replaces several gadgets
  • Easy to clean (dishwasher-safe parts)

Cons

  • Lots of parts so you’ll need a good storage spot
  • Sharp blades means careful handling is a must
  • Not ideal if you’re looking for heated blending
WHAT’S SO SPECIAL ABOUT THE NINJA STEALTH IQ KITCHEN SYSTEM?

Two things make this system stand out:

1. Stealth-level quiet

Blenders are loud, but the StealthShield and internal dampening materials reduce the noise dramatically. 

It’s not silent – but it’s shockingly less explosive than a standard high-powered blender.

2. BlendSense Intelligence

Think of BlendSense as the blender’s built-in intuition. You toss in ingredients, hit a preset, and it automatically adjusts the speed and timing.

This gives you consistent results without stopping, checking, stirring, and restarting.

SIZE AND MATERIALS

Here’s what you get:

  • 800W BLDC motor base (performance of 1200W AC)
  • 2.1L jug for big batches
  • 1.8L food processor bowl
  • Three 700ml single-serve cups with spout lids
  • Blade lineup:
    • Total Crushing blade
    • Hybrid Edge blades
    • Chopping blade
    • Dough blade
    • Reversible slicing/shredding disc
  • StealthShield & lid for noise reduction
  • A recipe guide to kickstart your creativity

All components feel sturdy, well-designed, and built for heavy kitchen use.

HOW TO USE THE NINJA STEALTH IQ KITCHEN SYSTEM

Using it is refreshingly simple:

  1. Pick your attachment (jug, food processor, or single-serve cup).
  2. Add your ingredients.
  3. Snap everything into place – it won’t run unless properly locked.
  4. Choose your preset or turn the BlendSense dial.
  5. Add the StealthShield if you want ninja-level quiet.
  6. Blend, chop, crush, or knead away.

Cleanup is as satisfying as the blend: most parts are dishwasher safe and rinse clean easily.

RESULTS FROM OUR TEST

We tested smoothies and salsa and here’s what we thought:

  • Smoothies: velvety smooth without any big icy chunks, even with frozen fruit.
  • Salsa: evenly chopped, not mushy.

And the noise test? With the StealthShield on, it was noticeably quieter – enough that you could blend while someone else sleeps in the next room. 

OVERALL, IS IT WORTH IT?

If you want a blender that doubles as a food processor, keeps operation quiet, and basically automates blending for you, then yes – this system is absolutely worth it.

It’s powerful, versatile, smart, and genuinely pleasant to use. Whether you’re a smoothie fanatic, a meal-prep enthusiast, or someone who hates noisy appliances, the Ninja Stealth IQ hits all the right notes.

WHERE TO BUY THE NINJA STEALTH IQ KITCHEN SYSTEM

Woman's Day team

