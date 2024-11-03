Mystery surrounds the shock return of former Erinsborough resident Shane Ramsay in this week’s Neighbours. His old friend Paul wants to know why he’s suddenly shown up – and just where is his girlfriend Izzy?

Shane (Peter O’Brien) has returned with his son Max (Ben Jackson) and it seems things have been going very wrong for the man who made a fortune off cryptocurrency and has been living the high life in Queensland.

Paul wants to find out why Shane and his son are back. (Credit: 10)

Sensing something is off, Shane’s former best friend Paul (Stefan Dennis) wants to get to the bottom of why he and his son are here, but they are being vague with their answers, proving they have something to hide.

What Peter can reveal about Shane and Max’s return is that while they came back to “connect with family and friends” it was also to escape a “dangerous situation”.

“Shane wants to help Max get on his feet,” Peter, 64, tells TV WEEK. “And to get him away from bad influences.”

Peter was reunited with cast members Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne on set. (Credit: 10)

On top of that Shane has shown up without his partner, Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), and Shane seems heartbroken and frazzled – just how much danger are the pair really in and have his poor choices torn their relationship apart?

With Paul wanting to help the situation, he offers Max a job at Lassiters as a plumber to get on his feet, and while Max has his own issues and is not getting along with co-worker Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) it is Shane that Paul must help take care of while he nurses a broken heart.

“Putting it nicely and being philosophical, Shane and Izzy’s respective universes are just not quite aligning at the moment,” he teases.

With the father-son duo popping up on Ramsay Street unexpectedly, will Izzy be the next to return?

