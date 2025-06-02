Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.
To nab yourself a shopping bargain during the End of Financial Year sales, these are the deals you should be looking out for.
Advertisement
As a quick refresher, the End of Financial Year (EOFY) is June 30, 2025. This is the same every year, no matter what day the date falls on.
What we’d buy from the End of Financial Year sale (and why)
- who is elijah, Ocean Eyes perfume, $179 – this fragrance is your answer to the winter blues, transporting you right back to summer with its citrusy and fresh scent.
- Coffee Oodie, $79 (was $109) – speaking of winter, bundle up during those chilly days with an OG Oodie.
- Bistro XL Airfryer, $169.15 (was $199) – we’ve all heard how good air fryers are, so why not either upgrade your current model or jump on the bandwagon with this versatile choice from Greenpan.
- Emma Comfort Adapt Mattress, from $1,140 – get your best sleep yet with this best-selling mattress that is soft, supportive and so good.
- Birds Boots, $249.95 (was $299.95) – upgrade your shoe rotation with these chic boots that come in either black or caramel to style as you please.
Full list of deals in the End of Financial Year sale
The best EOFY beauty deals
- Mermade Hair: Up to 25 per cent off
- iHerb: Up to 20 per cent off
- Bescher: Up to $88 off
- Adore Beauty: Up to 50 per cent off clearance beauty
- Priceline: Save up to 50 per cent on select brands
- Shaver Shop: Up to 75 per cent off
- Paula’s Choice: 25 per cent off
- Shark Australia: Up to 40 per cent off
The best EOFY fashion deals
- Sportscraft: Up to 50 per cent off
- JAG: Up to 60 per cent off
- Saba: Up to 50 per cent off
- Myer: Up to 50 per cent off
- The Iconic: Up to 60 per cent off
- David Jones: Up to 50 per cent off
- Reebok: Up to 50 per cent off
- The Oodie: Up to 50 per cent off
- Taking Shape: Up to 60 per cent off
The best EOFY home deals
- Bed Bath N’ Table: Up to 60 per cent off
- Dyson: Save up to $550 on selected technology
- Kogan: Up to 65 per cent off
- Greenpan: Up to 50 per cent off
- Adairs: Up to 40 per cent off
- Emma Sleep: Up to 55 per cent off
- Castlery: Up to $600 off sitewide
- Freedom: Up to 40 per cent off
The best EOFY travel deals
- Antler: Up to 50 per cent off
- Amazon: Save on luggage during the Mid-Year sale
- American Tourister: Up to 50 per cent off
- STRAND: Up to 50 per cent off
When does the End of Financial Year sale start and end?
The sales typically begin at the start of June or even the end of May. They run until the end of the financial year (June 30), or sometimes, depending on the business,s will include the weekend following June 30.
In other words, hurry because you only have mere days to get yourself a bargain!
Advertisement
Related links
- Get ready to save big because Amazon’s Mid-Year Sale event is almost here
- Where to score Dyson’s cult Airwrap hair tool for a fraction of the price
- Here’s where to save over $100 on these cult Apple AirPods right now