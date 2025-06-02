Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

To nab yourself a shopping bargain during the End of Financial Year sales, these are the deals you should be looking out for.

As a quick refresher, the End of Financial Year (EOFY) is June 30, 2025. This is the same every year, no matter what day the date falls on.

What we’d buy from the End of Financial Year sale (and why)

Full list of deals in the End of Financial Year sale

The best EOFY beauty deals

Mermade Hair : Up to 25 per cent off

: Up to 25 per cent off iHerb : Up to 20 per cent off

: Up to 20 per cent off Bescher : Up to $88 off

: Up to $88 off Adore Beauty : Up to 50 per cent off clearance beauty

: Up to 50 per cent off clearance beauty Priceline : Save up to 50 per cent on select brands

: Save up to 50 per cent on select brands Shaver Shop : Up to 75 per cent off

: Up to 75 per cent off Paula’s Choice : 25 per cent off

: 25 per cent off Shark Australia: Up to 40 per cent off

The best EOFY fashion deals

Sportscraft : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off JAG : Up to 60 per cent off

: Up to 60 per cent off Saba : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off Myer : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off The Iconic : Up to 60 per cent off

: Up to 60 per cent off David Jones : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off Reebok : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off The Oodie : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off Taking Shape: Up to 60 per cent off

The best EOFY home deals

Bed Bath N’ Table : Up to 60 per cent off

: Up to 60 per cent off Dyson : Save up to $550 on selected technology

: Save up to $550 on selected technology Kogan : Up to 65 per cent off

: Up to 65 per cent off Greenpan : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off Adairs : Up to 40 per cent off

: Up to 40 per cent off Emma Sleep : Up to 55 per cent off

: Up to 55 per cent off Castlery : Up to $600 off sitewide

: Up to $600 off sitewide Freedom: Up to 40 per cent off

The best EOFY travel deals

Antler : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off Amazon : Save on luggage during the Mid-Year sale

: Save on luggage during the Mid-Year sale American Tourister : Up to 50 per cent off

: Up to 50 per cent off STRAND: Up to 50 per cent off

When does the End of Financial Year sale start and end?

The sales typically begin at the start of June or even the end of May. They run until the end of the financial year (June 30), or sometimes, depending on the business,s will include the weekend following June 30.

In other words, hurry because you only have mere days to get yourself a bargain!

