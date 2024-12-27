12 easy ways to increase your income

1. Dog care

Lots of people have doggos that need to be walked every day, or looked after while the owners are working or on holiday. To increase your income, you could advertise in your local Facebook community group or register with an app like Mad Paws. (It’s a good idea to get some training first and investigate whether insurance is required).

2. Rent out spaces

The share economy is in full swing! Have you got a spare bedroom you could rent out on Airbnb or to a longer-term boarder? Is your backyard big enough to offer caravan storage?

If you live near a stadium or city centre, you could earn money by renting out your garage or driveway for short-term parking.

3. Get a second job

Whether it’s a second job or a casual gig, an extra income source can be handy (if you’ve got the time). Some options are doing nightfill (stocking shelves) at a supermarket at night, cleaning houses, delivering parcels, tutoring students, driving passengers for ride-share apps or one-off clerical roles for your state or council elections.

Stacking shelves, if you’ve got the time at night, is a great way to increase your income

4. Ask for a raise

This is probably an obvious option to increase your income, but it does take a bit of confidence. Research what other people at your level in your industry are getting paid, then make a list of things you’ve done that have brought value to your organisation. Use that information to make a case to your manager for a raise.

5. Do surveys

It might take a bit of digging to find reputable research companies that pay you to do surveys or focus groups, but they’re definitely out there. Some pay participants in ‘credits’ that you accumulate to earn gift cards.

6. Switch to a high-interest account

Interest rates are very high, which means your savings can earn good returns each month. Search for a high-interest savings account – aim for at least five per cent.

Check the conditions, though, as some accounts require customers to save a certain amount each month, or completely avoid withdrawals.

7. Look after kids

If you’re good with kids and don’t mind giving up your evenings or weekends, babysitting could be a good option. Make sure you’re up to speed on first-aid and have appropriate working with children certifications.

8. Be handy

If you’re skilled at repairs around the house and have a well-stocked tool set, there’s bound to be people in your neighbourhood who will pay for your services. It will save them cash on pro tradies!

9. At-home laundry

This is a great option for people who can’t leave the house often. Let people in your neighbourhood know they can drop off clothes for you to wash and iron during the day.

You could even contact small businesses as well, to boost your income further – lots of beauty salons and massage therapists need towels washed regularly!

Cleaning up nicely, by cleaning up!

10. Save bottles

In some states, including New South Wales, you can get 10c for every can and bottle you take to a return-and-earn station. That might not sound like much money, but it soon adds up – especially if your friendly neighbours are willing to give you their cans and bottles.

11. Sell, sell, sell

There’s bound to be stuff in your garage or wardrobe that people would be willing to pay good money for – think: that designer dress, or the appliance you never use.

Set aside time to declutter, then list sellable items on online marketplaces. If you find enough little treasures, you could even hold a garage sale or rent a stall at your local markets.

12. Get crafty

Are you a gun with a glue gun? A natty knitter? Your fun arts and crafts projects could bring in some extra money.

You could do a regular market stall, or sell your creations on an online marketplace such as Etsy.

