How I turned $980 into $4 MILLION!

Sydel dreamed of having dojos all over Australia and helping her parents achieve financial freedom.

In 2016, she went to a wealth-building workshop and learnt that buying and selling cryptocurrencies was the next big thing.

After doing research, she decided to invest her savings in cryptocurrencies and had made $110,000 within three months.

By 33, she had made millions and bought her dream $4 million house.

Sydel Sierra, 35, from the Gold Coast, Qld shares her story below.

Landing the perfect roundhouse kick, I bowed.

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I’d practically grown up in a dojo, and after uni, I helped run our family-owned martial arts school.

The academy was one of the largest in Australia. We’d even had celebrities fly in to take our workshops.

I want to take it to the top! I’d daydream. I wanted to have dojos all over the country and help my parents achieve financial freedom.

Me visiting Singapore. (Image: Supplied)

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It was 2016, and I was 27. I had heaps of drive and determination, and poured this into learning everything I could about creating a multimillion-dollar mindset.

Through my research, I discovered camps for entrepreneurs located all over the world that taught business and finance, so I fired off some applications.

Amazingly, I was accepted on an all-expenses-paid wealth-building workshop in Lithuania.

Wild with excitement, I called my mum and dad, Serena and George.

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“My life’s about to change!” I declared.

“Oh wow,” said Mum. “Who knows what could happen?”

On the week-long course, I learnt how to create a wealth mindset, and, after hours, hobnobbed with millionaires.

Picking their brains, I was let into a secret. The next big thing was buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

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I spoilt my parents for their 60th Birthday over Uluru, staying at the luxury resort Longitude 131. (Image: Supplied)

I couldn’t believe what I was hearing! Aden had been introduced to bitcoin – a type of digital currency – by a friend he worked with.

Landing back in Perth, I couldn’t wait to get started.

I watched tutorials and went to crypto meet-ups, but it was complicated.

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Cryptocurrency was like playing the stock market.

You add more capital based on what you know the market may do, and when it’s about to peak, you sell and turn it into cash.

It was also high-risk. The value of crypto is volatile, often fluctuating by huge amounts in a short period, and crypto scams are common.

By reading the news, I learned to look for signals indicating the direction the market might go.

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My multi million dollar mega mansion in the Gold Coast hinterland. (Image: Supplied)

“It’s like a crazy treasure hunt!” I told Aden.

To start with, I invested my savings – $980 – and bought a range of cryptocurrencies.

In just three months, the market peaked and returned a whopping $110,000!

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The wins kept coming, and I started investing in other digital dollars.

Aged 30, just three years after I began dabbling in crypto, I had made more than a million dollars – more than enough to retire.

But where’s the fun in that? I thought. Instead, I kept investing. By 33, I bought my dream house on Tamborine Mountain for $4.63 million, as well as an Aston Martin.

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I helped my family to invest, too. They paid off their mortgages and their debts. The dojo became a hobby rather than something to make money.

I bought my dad his dream car, an Aston Martin. (Image: Supplied)

Aden and I even started a business, Digital Wealth Group, where we share advice on safely investing in crypto, and I’ve written a book, All Time High.

The market can change in the blink of an eye and you have to be prepared that you may lose it all.

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I started small, learnt the ropes, and it paid off big.

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