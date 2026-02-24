I pay my rent with rubbish!

Leo learnt how to pay his rent with rubbish after he discovered a vintage Italian coffee machine lying outside his neighbour’s house.

He started finding more valuables on the street and began selling them through Instagram and Facebook Marketplace in 2020.

Now, he’s made over $10,000 in cash from selling people’s discarded items.

Leo Urbano, 30, from Sydney, NSW, shares his story below.

My eye was caught by a vintage Italian coffee machine lying outside my neighbour’s house, ready for council pick-up.

It was March 2019, and I was riding home from my hospitality job.

Let’s see if it still works, I thought, bringing it inside.

Me with some ‘finds of the day’. (Image: Supplied)

I was an avid coffee drinker, so when I plugged it in and it slowly whirred back to life, I was stoked!

Why would they throw away a perfectly good coffee machine? I wondered.

Over the coming days, I kept noticing quality goods being dumped on the street.

Donning gloves, I filed through a stack of paintings, collecting those I liked.

One was a beautiful black ink portrait of a woman peering over her shoulder, with the name of the artist in the corner.

I brought it to work the next day to show my colleague, Oscar, 23.

“People are literally throwing away their treasure,” I told him.

“I wonder if it’s worth anything,” he mused.

One of the many dumpster rooms (under big buildings) I visit regularly to save items. (Image: Supplied)

After searching online, we found the art gallery that had sold it. I emailed the gallery, who confirmed it was an original worth around $3000.

“Lucky you!” Oscar laughed.

Once COVID hit, my job dried up and I had more time to rummage. My search progressed from the piles in my street to nearby suburbs.

These items were destined for landfill, and left on public property, so no-one objected to me rifling through.

Of course, I often got funny looks from strangers, but I didn’t care. My hunts produced hundreds of electronic items and discarded bikes. Through trial and error and watching online tutorials, I restored many to life.

In June 2020, I started displaying my finds on Instagram.

I attracted many admirers of my vintage wares and even a few offers to purchase.

There’s money to be made here, I realised.

A vintage bicycle I saved and fixed up. (Image: Supplied)

I began listing my finds on Facebook Marketplace and they were all snapped up.

Soon, I was earning enough cash from my ‘trash’ to cover my rent each month!

I picked up part-time work as a waiter but on my off days continued to hunt.

The best items were found in wealthy suburbs. Most were discarded because people were moving or a new model had come on the market.

The best finds I kept to redecorate my home.

“Your place is always full of fun gadgets,” a friend said.

My living room is filled with things found on the street. (Image: Supplied)

Items like shoes, clothing, heaters or plants, I donated to charity shops.

Better in the hands of someone who needs them than at the tip, I figured.

I’ve been collecting trash for over four years now and I still go searching three to four times a week.

Sometimes, I even venture into the underground trash rooms of big buildings.

It gives me such an adrenaline rush!

My biggest cash find to date, a mix of Swiss French and USD for a total of $1277 found in a red bin in Sydney. (Image: Supplied)

I have found hundreds of working appliances as well as cameras, rare trading cards, and even back massagers.

One pile even included a pouch full of foreign currency which converted to $1277 Australian dollars!

By now, I’ve made over $10,000 in cash from selling discarded items.

It couldn’t be more true – one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Follow Leo on Instagram, @thetrashlawyer

