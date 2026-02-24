Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
I pay my rent with rubbish!

Your trash is my treasure.
Leo Urbano and some of the items he's found in the trash. (Image: Supplied)
  • Leo learnt how to pay his rent with rubbish after he discovered a vintage Italian coffee machine lying outside his neighbour’s house.
  • He started finding more valuables on the street and began selling them through Instagram and Facebook Marketplace in 2020.
  • Now, he’s made over $10,000 in cash from selling people’s discarded items.
  • Leo Urbano, 30, from Sydney, NSW, shares his story below.

My eye was caught by a vintage Italian coffee machine lying outside my neighbour’s house, ready for council pick-up.

It was March 2019, and I was riding home from my hospitality job.

Let’s see if it still works, I thought, bringing it inside.

Me with some 'finds of the day'. (Image: Supplied)
I was an avid coffee drinker, so when I plugged it in and it slowly whirred back to life, I was stoked!

Why would they throw away a perfectly good coffee machine? I wondered.

Over the coming days, I kept noticing quality goods being dumped on the street.

Donning gloves, I filed through a stack of paintings, collecting those I liked.

One was a beautiful black ink portrait of a woman peering over her shoulder, with the name of the artist in the corner.

I brought it to work the next day to show my colleague, Oscar, 23.

“People are literally throwing away their treasure,” I told him.

“I wonder if it’s worth anything,” he mused.

One of the many dumpster rooms (under big buildings) I visit regularly to save items. (Image: Supplied)
After searching online, we found the art gallery that had sold it. I emailed the gallery, who confirmed it was an original worth around $3000.

“Lucky you!” Oscar laughed.

Once COVID hit, my job dried up and I had more time to rummage. My search progressed from the piles in my street to nearby suburbs.

These items were destined for landfill, and left on public property, so no-one objected to me rifling through.

Of course, I often got funny looks from strangers, but I didn’t care. My hunts produced hundreds of electronic items and discarded bikes. Through trial and error and watching online tutorials, I restored many to life.

In June 2020, I started displaying my finds on Instagram.

I attracted many admirers of my vintage wares and even a few offers to purchase.

There’s money to be made here, I realised.

A vintage bicycle I saved and fixed up. (Image: Supplied)
I began listing my finds on Facebook Marketplace and they were all snapped up.

Soon, I was earning enough cash from my ‘trash’ to cover my rent each month!

I picked up part-time work as a waiter but on my off days continued to hunt.

The best items were found in wealthy suburbs. Most were discarded because people were moving or a new model had come on the market.

The best finds I kept to redecorate my home.

“Your place is always full of fun gadgets,” a friend said.

My living room is filled with things found on the street. (Image: Supplied)
Items like shoes, clothing, heaters or plants, I donated to charity shops.

Better in the hands of someone who needs them than at the tip, I figured.

I’ve been collecting trash for over four years now and I still go searching three to four times a week.

Sometimes, I even venture into the underground trash rooms of big buildings.

It gives me such an adrenaline rush!

My biggest cash find to date, a mix of Swiss French and USD for a total of $1277 found in a red bin in Sydney. (Image: Supplied)
I have found hundreds of working appliances as well as cameras, rare trading cards, and even back massagers.

One pile even included a pouch full of foreign currency which converted to $1277 Australian dollars!

By now, I’ve made over $10,000 in cash from selling discarded items.

It couldn’t be more true – one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Follow Leo on Instagram, @thetrashlawyer

