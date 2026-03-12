Midea backs Matildas momentum as it builds its brand in Australia

As Australia hosts the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the growing popularity of women’s football is creating opportunities not only for the sport, but also for consumers discovering new brands entering the local market.

One of those brands is global appliance manufacturer Midea, which is using the tournament to introduce its range of home appliances to Australian households.

Interest in women’s football has remained strong since the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, when the Australian women’s national soccer team, the Matildas, captured national attention during their run to the semi-finals. The surge in support helped drive record television audiences and sparked broader conversations about the future of women’s sport in Australia.

Events like the upcoming Asian Cup continue that momentum, while also providing a platform for consumers to encounter new products and brands through retail promotions and partnerships connected to the tournament.

For Australian shoppers, Midea’s arrival means another global appliance brand entering categories many households rely on daily – from fridges and washing machines to microwaves and more.

The company, which operates in more than 200 countries, is one of the largest appliance manufacturers globally, although its name may still be unfamiliar to many local consumers.

Products from the brand are becoming increasingly available through Australian retailers including Bing Lee, giving shoppers the chance to explore new options across everyday household categories.

The company’s involvement in the tournament also includes a partnership with former Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams, one of the most recognised figures in Australian women’s football.

Across a career spanning more than a decade, Lydia represented Australia at multiple Olympic Games and FIFA Women’s World Cups, earning more than 100 international caps.

Lydia said support from global companies plays an important role in sustaining the growth of the women’s game.

“The World Cup showed how powerful women’s football can be in inspiring the next generation,” she said. “Support from brands helps ensure that momentum continues, not just for elite players but for young girls who now see a future in the game.”

MIDEA PRODUCTS

