Weekly horoscopes: May 19 -25 2025

Your weekly horoscope is here! What's ahead for you according to the stars.
Let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week!

Woman’s Day astrologer Jenny Blume predicts your destiny for May 19 – 25 2025.

Gemini

MAY 22 – JUN 21

As the sun shimmies into your sign, everything will look brighter, and best of all, the good vibes should prove catchy. That fresh spring in your step  may attract more luck and support, while for singles, your renewed confidence will act like  a beacon.

STAR TIP: A weekend full of friends, food and earthly delights might just be the tonic you need.

Cancer

JUNE 22 – JUL 23

Inspiration is about to strike! If you’ve been feeling uncertain about an issue, don’t rush into decisions that you might regret – by this time next month, your path should be clear. In the meantime, focus on recharging your batteries and soak up a few of life’s little luxuries.

STAR TIP: Friendships formed under these stars could blossom as secrets come out.

Leo

July 24 – AUG 23

These stars will turn you into a powerhouse in no time, Leo. With Mars strengthening your assertive side, you might find yourself standing up for other people. There’s real progress to be made in the workplace too, with a particularly tricky decision talking  a load off your shoulders.

STAR TIP: An exciting dream is about to  take shape, so write those big ideas down.

Virgo

AUG 24 – SEP 23

Your positive approach is about to pay dividends. Some Virgos might discover  a talent for buying and selling this month, while at work, your enthusiasm might just prove contagious. A weekend social event may unveil a couple of surprises, especially for singles.

STAR TIP: Hypnosis might help you to break a negative habit or behaviour pattern.

Libra

SEP 24 – OCT 23

Welcome to your annual itchy feet month! As the sun begins to shift into restless Gemini territory, focusing on the boring stuff – like chores or work – might prove challenging. Look for ways to inject some more fun and variety into things or start planning your next adventure.

STAR TIP: For couples, these cheeky stars might push you out of that comfort zone.

Scorpio

OCT 24 – NOV 22

It’s nearly time to crack the bubbly! With the sun illuminating your money zone, you’re on the brink of a new cycle. There’s progress on the relationship front too, with Mercury allowing couples to connect on  an unusually honest level. If you’re stuck  in a rut, start talking.

STAR TIP: Looking for love? Romances can blossom under fertile conditions like these.

Sagittarius

NOV 23 – DEC 22

Cast all your worries aside. As the sun cruises into your pleasure zone (for a long, month-long stay), the whole vibe should lift. A series of catch-ups and concerts should rekindle that happy-go-lucky side – and a dash of romance might feel like the icing on the cake.

STAR TIP: Cultural or sporting events may introduce you to a like-minded crowd.

Capricorn

DEC 23 – JAN 20

It’s time to get experimental and shake it up. New recipes, new routines – changes made throughout winter could usher you into  a healthier, more productive phase come spring. Saturday’s houseproud stars might point you towards new furnishings – or even a whole new home.

STAR TIP: Say yes to an adventurous offer this week and rediscover your wild side.

Horoscopes- zodiac sign Aquarius

Aquarius

JAN 21 – FEB 19

You’re on a roll! Most Aquarians should find themselves awash with ideas this month, not just at work, but on the home front too. Anything creative or musical should prove therapeutic, so why not visit an art gallery or see a show? Alternatively, try a few classes.

STAR TIP: These proactive stars could give a close relationship a new lease of life.

Pisces

FEB 20 – MAR 20

If that nostalgic streak is growing stronger, run with it. Revisit a place that you used  to love, pass on some precious photos or heirlooms or invite friends over for a retro fondue night in. Looking for a new lucky charm? Amethysts resonate perfectly with your sign.

STAR TIP: If your finances need a top-up, why not offload some unused items?

Aries

MAR 21 – APR 20

As your community sector lights up, things could get busy, but among the madness there’s loads of fun to be had. Picnics, parties, milestone events – over the coming weeks, lovebirds Venus and Mars might even might even conjure up  a spot of romance.

STAR TIP: Someone’s news could prompt celebrations, so get that bubbly on ice.

Taurus

APR 21 – MAY 21

Things are swinging in your favour, so start exploring an idea that’s been percolating for a while now (and don’t let someone’s negativity put you off). If a home or family-related situation has been playing on your mind, this weekend could mark  a turning point.

STAR TIP: To boost your good fortune, display flowers in your home’s east.

Jenny Blume

Jenny's fascination with the unseen world began in childhood, learning palmistry and analysing stars signs for school friends. In her my mid 20s she embarked on a 3-year course with The Sydney Astrology Centre, and since then she has straddled the worlds of design, feng shui and astrology. Along with astrology readings, space clearings and feng shui consultations, Jenny hosts workshops and writes feng shui columns and weekly star sign forecasts (since 2006) for Woman’s Day and New Idea magazines.

