Weekly horoscopes: 17-23 February 2025

What’s in the stars for you this week? Find out what’s predicted for your star sign.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Express yourself! With Jupiter stimulating your creative juices, a new pastime could rebalance your life in unexpected ways. As Venus awakens your community-minded side, local groups or special issues might draw you in. Just don’t take on too much.
STAR TIP: Cost-cutting drives could save you a small fortune over the coming months.
FAMOUS STAR SIGN: Denise Richards The actress turns 54 on February 17.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Overhauls are written in the stars, so treat yourself to something you’ve been thinking about for ages. On the financial front, Venus is racing through your money zone, bringing not only good fortune but fresh strategies too – just be cautious
about making loans.
STAR TIP: Some gorgeous new jewellery or homewares might be heading your way.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Ease off that accelerator, Aries. Okay, you might like to be busy, but slowing the pace can have its rewards. Spending time around nature should calm your mind and rebalance your equilibrium – and as perspective returns, your path should become clearer.
STAR TIP: Feet feeling a tad itchy? A group getaway might tick all the right boxes.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Hey party girl! With social stars casting a bright light, many Bulls will spend late summer reconnecting with friends and extended family. As your senses come alive, why not catch a good show or sample some gourmet foods? You deserve a few treats!
STAR TIP: Sensual patterns could recharge the romance for long-term couples.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Need to get something off your chest? With Mercury providing an honesty boost, now’s your chance to open up. For couples, a shared pastime could reinvigorate your relationship in unexpected ways. Single or attached, plan something special for Sunday!
STAR TIP: Romance could flourish this month, helped by a surprise invitation.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Go with the flow, Leo. Transformations are surrounding you, so look to the future, not the past. Write a wish-list before next week’s new moon, then do some decluttering. Make space (even if it’s just symbolic) for new opportunities to enter your life.
STAR TIP: If you’re single and up for fun, a weekend meet-up could send sparks flying.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
The cosmos is switching on a few more lights. As Jupiter builds momentum, some exciting study plans might crystallise, or a generous offer could get you dreaming. And as someone’s motivations become clear, a tricky decision might suddenly seem obvious.
STAR TIP: Before next week’s new moon, why not set up a special travel account?
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Positive thinking has more sway than you might think. For career-minded twins, upcoming changes should leave you feeling happier and more satisfied. And best of all, Mars is poised to loosen things up on the financial front. Good things come to those who wait!
STAR TIP: Your sunny outlook might rub off on someone who’s been doing it tough.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
On your marks… with your chart’s health sector buzzing, this is the perfect period to take some positive steps. At work, big plans may be taking shape, but don’t overcommit; if your juggling act is wearing thin, ask for help. It’s time to reorganise your life.
STAR TIP: A friend could have some timely advice, try a late-week catchup.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Welcome to the pleasure zone! With the planets pushing you towards everything and anything that feels good, it might be time to set some boundaries. Clear the pantry of temptation, then round up some motivated friends for shared walks or fitness sessions.
STAR TIP: Why not talk a friend (or your partner) into a few dancing lessons?
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Can you feel it? The flurry surrounding your home and family is increasing. Moves or revamps could be on the cards, or a loved one may need extra support. But as a spin-off for couples, changes made through February might leave you feeling more in sync.
STAR TIP: If you’re searching for calm, fill your home with beautiful smells and music.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
Let the bonding begin. Many relationships will strengthen under these positive patterns, so take advantage by getting together with friends or loved ones, especially if things have been rocky of late. Evening swims or strolls might be just what the doctor ordered.
STAR TIP An interest in music or art could develop into a passion through autumn.
