McLeod’s Daughters star Rachael Carpani returns to our screens this week – as no-nonsense businesswoman Claudia in Home And Away, who finds herself stuck in Summer Bay after a car accident.

In hospital with her arm in a sling, Claudia looks for someone to blame. And, as she’s only just had her car serviced, it’s Bay mechanic Justin (James Stewart) who’s on the end of an angry phone call.

Disbelieving at first, Justin realises Theo (Matt Evans) had been working on her car and should have serviced it, but failed to.

“Claudia’s anger towards Justin and Theo isn’t personal,,” Rachael, 43, tells TV WEEK. “I’d say it’s quite justified given her arm is broken and stuck in a cast for six weeks.”

Justin goes into damage control and, with his wife Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) help, comes up with a plan to meet Claudia at the surf club that evening

to try to smooth things over.

However, in meeting Claudia, little does Justin realise the can of worms he’s about to open…

Also this week…

After reluctantly giving his addict sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) money to buy drugs, Levi (Tristan Gorey) receives a call that makes his blood run cold: she’s in the city and trapped in the house of a guy named Dom, who won’t let her leave.

With his sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) by his side, Levi manages to find the address, but are the Fowlers prepared to see just how dark the world Abigail has found herself in really is?

Levi (Tristan Gorey) puts his shoulder to the door. (Credit: Channel Seven, Jeremy Grieve)

