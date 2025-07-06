We Were Liars follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her privileged inner circle, known as “the Liars”, during a fateful summer on her grandfather’s private island off the coast of Massachusetts, USA.
The Sinclairs are American royalty – wealthy, beautiful and tightly bonded. Heading the family empire is Harris Sinclair (David Morse), followed closely by his three daughters, Carrie (Mamie Gummer), Bess (Candice King) and Penny (Caitlin FitzGerald), the latter of whom is Cadence’s mother.
When a mysterious accident alters Cadence’s (Emily Alyn Lind) life forever, everyone, including those closest to her, seems to be hiding something.
Succession star Caitlin says working with Emily was far removed from the tension their characters exhibit.
“Thankfully, my relationship with Emily behind the scenes was nothing like my relationship with her on camera,” Caitlin, 41, says with a laugh while chatting with TV WEEK. “She’s a real pro and it was a pleasure.”
Meanwhile, Penny’s sister Bess is happily married to a man her father deems worthy of the family dynasty and has three children of her own. She is very protective of her perfect image, but it is dangerously close to shattering because of something she may have done.
When asked what her character may be hiding, Candice, 38, teases, “Maybe she’s not a rosé girl, she’s a red wine girl. Secret’s out!”
The eldest of the three sisters, Carrie was once the most rebellious, but is now tightly wound – a product of the family’s generational trauma and unspoken grief.
Shot in Nova Scotia, Canada, the show is full of secrets that slowly unravel.
“There’s a big event that happens fairly early on which is sort of just buried,” Mamie, 41, previews.
While the series blends sun-soaked nostalgia with emotionally charged scenes, it is the twist ending – so shocking it’s gone viral – that will have everyone talking.
“There’s a reason why people have filmed themselves reading the ending of this book and just crying all over TikTok,” Candice says. “There were many times we had to stop read-throughs just to cry.”
But be warned: We Were Liars is the kind of series you’ll want to watch twice.
“It’s definitely one of those shows when you watch it the second time you can see all the Easter eggs [from the novel] sprinkled in,” Candice reveals.
