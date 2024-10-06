After becoming a reluctant exile in her Aussie home town of Dolphin Cove, expat detective Mackenzie Clarke is finally given the all-clear to return to London in the season finale of Return To Paradise.

Mack (Anna Samson) gets a call from her boss, Detective Inspector Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon), back in the UK, telling her she’s at last been cleared of the accusation she tampered with evidence.

Following a death in a mine, investigators DI Mackenzie Clarke and her team discover a murder weapon that may be linked to a historic killing. (Credit: ABC)

But before she can properly process the news, she’s called to the scene of yet another mysterious death of a Dolphin Cove local.

Vince Ogden (Peter Phelps) is the owner of a historic disused coal mine passed down to him by his great-great-great grandfather – a man who was found dead at the mine over a century ago from a self-inflicted neck wound.

So when the mine-collapse alarm is triggered one night and Vince is found in a room locked from the inside – dead from exactly the same injury caused by exactly the same weapon – it seems he’s imitated his ancestor and taken his own life in rather poetic fashion.

While investigating a horrific murder, DI Mackenzie Clarke must decide whether she wants to return home to London. (Credit: ABC)

However, the savvy Mack is convinced Vince’s death is a cleverly concealed murder, especially given the dead man was about to close a multimillion-dollar deal and sell the mine site.

While she’s working through the complex case, Mack is also dealing with her own conflicted feelings after DI Mooney’s phone call.

Australian acting great Peter Phelps stars in the season finale of Return to Paradise. (Credit: ABC)

She’s wanted to get out of Dolphin Cove from the moment she arrived, but the thought of leaving is suddenly making the usually stoic Mack feel uncharacteristically emotional.

Could the combination of solving off-beat local crimes, getting to know the rest of the quirky police crew and working closely with her ex-fiancé Glenn (Tai Hara) be enough to keep Mack in Dolphin Cove for good?