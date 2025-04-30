Drama is heating up on Farmer Wants a Wife Australia, with emotions running high and unexpected twists shaking up the quest for love.

As hopeful singles rally for a chance at romance with Australia’s eligible farmers, tensions are rising and some ladies have found that they cannot take the heat.

Since their shock exits, some of the ladies have come forward with claims that one of the farmers was a different person from the one we’re seeing on our screens.

Continue scrolling to see some of the drama that has unfolded so far in Farmer Wants a Wife 2025.

(Credit: Channel 7) Bridget and Emmie-Rose’s exit On Tuesday night, we saw two shocking exits, with Bridget, 34 and Emmie-Rose, 29, filmed leaving without saying goodbye to Farmer Tom. Bridget has since taken to Instagram to share that there is “so much” that wasn’t shown on TV. Bridget claimed that they had left out the moment when the farmer was cold to her in front of everyone, just hours after she arrived on the farm. “Other contestants and the House AP immediately checked in with [me].” “During dinner, the farmer actually asked to speak to [me] privately to apologise for his earlier behaviour – something viewers never saw,” she added. “Most importantly, despite everything, both Emmie and [I] graciously thanked Farmer Tom off-camera and wished him well before the film crew even arrived.” (Credit: Instagram) FWAW Producer shares on Emmie and Bridget’s exit Bridget re-shared an Instagram story posted by one of the producers of FWAW, “scheming the night before” the girls left the farm. “Shout out to Brig and Emmie, this was us up in front of the fire till 2am scheming the night before,” the producer captioned the selfie.

