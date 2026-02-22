Voodoo Dolls, Rat Skull Jewellery and Alan Davies? Welcome to Tonight At The Museum

Being in a museum after dark could be a bit spooky – but, with four comedians on hand, it turns out to be a whole lot of fun.

New comedy quiz show Tonight at the Museum, hosted by Alex Lee, is filmed at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery.

In the first episode British comedian Alan Davies (Jonathan Creek) joins Australia’s Tegan Higginbotham, Zoë Coombs Marr and Brett Blake to answer questions about the museum’s most treasured objects – and go racing through the dark rooms on a hunt for something that would impress a 14-year-old.

Host Alex (centre) with guests (from left) Alan Davies, Tegan Higginbotham, Brett Blake and Zoe Coombs Marr. (Credit: ABC)

So what convinced Alan, of QI fame, to come on board?

“Alan saw a pilot episode that we’d filmed earlier in the year and said that it looked like a lot of fun and he was keen to be part of it!” Alex tells TV WEEK.

“He was going to be in Hobart for his tour while we were filming, so the timing worked out perfectly.”

The show’s guests are all asked to bring along a personal treasure – and there’s a huge honour in store for the winner of each episode.

Host Alex Lee is at the museum. (Credit: ABC)

“On other shows they give the winner a prize,” Alex explains. “In our show, a precious personal object belonging to the winner that they believe belongs in a museum gets put on display at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery. So their victory becomes a part of Australian TV history.”

Alan’s personal treasure is a voodoo doll – of him – and Alex says it’s not even the strangest item that a guest brings along this season.

“I wish I could say yes, but no! We have a few very bizarre items, because comedians are very weird people,” she explains.

“I think Nikki Britton takes the cake with a piece of jewellery crafted out of rat skulls, gifted to her by a Hollywood A-lister.”

Compelling, don’t you think?

Tonight At The Museum premieres Wednesday, March 4, 8pm on ABC and ABC iview

