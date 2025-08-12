The Voice fans react to new coaching panel for 2025

The Voice 2025 premiered on Sunday night with its new panel of coaches.

Last year’s coaches — Adam Lambert, Guy Sebastian, and LeAnn Rimes — all left the series at the end of last season and they were replaced by Mel C, Ronan Keating and Richard Marx.

Kate Miller-Heidke is the only Aussie on the panel and the only judge to return from last season.

The Voice fans were introduced to their new panel of judges on Sunday night and not everyone was impressed.

“It will take a few days maybe to warm up to these judges. Sorry to say, last year’s season was fun to watch,” one person wrote on X.

Most of the comments were about the fact that only one judge was Australian when the network could have employed local talent.

“Missed opportunity not getting Shannon Noll as a coach… having one Aussie coach is criminal,” one person commented.

“Just tuned in… only one in four judges is Aussie, that sucks,” another added.

While others complained that the show wasn’t the same without the former judges.

“No offence… but I feel like the quality of Aussie reality TV has gone down… I wasn’t wowed like past seasons… usually the premiere gets me hooked,” one person commented.

“Does anyone even care about #TheVoiceAU ??? How low down the list of potential judges did they have to go to get Richard Marx?” added someone else.

“This show is missing Guy Sebastian and Jess Mauboy and a bit of drama…” added a third.

However, other fans liked what they saw.

“Great start to the new season,” one person wrote.

“Actually Richard Marx is probably one of the biggest names to ever join #TheVoiceAU team as a judge,” added someone else.

Channel 7 announced the new coaching panel in late January.

“I’ve had a love affair with Australia since I first set foot on Aussie shores nearly three decades ago, so I can’t wait to get back to the country where I also met and fell in love with my wife,” Ronan told Channel 7 at the time.

“A country that I now have family and feel right at home in. To be back in the big red chair on The Voice Australia in 2025 is going to be really special, especially alongside Melanie C, Kate and Richard. I’m sure we’re going to be spoilt with some amazing undiscovered voices and I can’t wait to see who’s going to go all the way on Team Ronan.”

Meanwhile, Mel C said she “incredibly excited” to be joining the panel.

“I have always cherished my trips down under over the years, so to be there with such a super line up of coaches in one of my favourite countries is a real honour. Also very happy to be missing some of the British winter! Very much looking forward to unearthing some brilliant talent to join Team Melanie,” she said.

Finally, Richard Marx said his “love affair” with Australia began when his family brought him to the country for a holiday when he was 13 years old.

“After many more visits on tour playing to thousands and thousands of Aussie fans, it’s become a home away from home. This will be an unforgettable experience and I’m so ready to get started!” he said.





