7 secrets from the set of The Voice

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping secret: the little red books tell the coaches when to turn their chairs!

“Sometimes if there’s one coach that goes in for a chair turn, to make it more interesting, you may as well go in there and have a crack at pitching,” Guy said.

“You want the artist to feel like there are two coaches fighting over them, otherwise, how do you make a good segment out of that? So, there are little things the producer will write in, stuff like, ‘If this is just a one-chair turn, maybe jump in.’”