The Voice shake-up: Guy Sebastian tipped to return as ratings slide

It looks like Guy Sebastian could be back on The Voice Australia much sooner than fans had thought, and the buzz behind the scenes is reaching fever pitch!

Ratings for this year’s blind auditions have taken a dip, especially against Nine’s blockbuster The Block, and many viewers believe the missing ingredient is the show’s former coach, Guy Sebastian.

“Negotiations for 2026 are happening as we speak, and ITV are confident Guy will be back in the red chair,” a source at ITV Studios Australia revealed exclusively to Woman’s Day.

“Sebastian is everyone’s priority at the moment.”

Could Guy Sebastian return to The Voice? (Credit: Channel Seven)

A TV insider also told Woman’s Day, “Channel Seven probably regretted not giving Guy the money he wanted last year. They’re not going to make that mistake again.”

“The whole panel is hinging on Guy’s confirmation. Once he signs, everything else will fall into place.”

Channel Seven is reportedly desperate to lock Sebastian in before unveiling their 2026 programming slate.

“At the end of the day, Channel Seven wants big names and reliable ratings. Guy delivers both,” the insider said.

“They’re desperate to lock this all in before the Upfronts next month, and Guy is the lynchpin in those plans.”

Speculation has swirled for months that Guy’s exit was down to behind-the-scenes tension with fellow coach Kate Miller-Heidke. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Speculation has swirled for months that Guy’s exit in 2024 was down to behind-the-scenes tension with fellow coach Kate Miller-Heidke, who is believed to be the only coach confirmed for 2026.

“With Guy Sebastian talking publicly about his feud with Kate Miller Heike this week, The Voice Australia would obviously seem top of mind for the former Australian Idol alumni,” the source suggested.

But Sebastian himself has strongly dismissed those rumours, telling PEDESTRIAN.TV: “All I’ll say is that these rumoured sources are always so weird to me and they couldn’t be any further from the truth. I’ve never had anything but love for Kate. I met her when she first got signed and became a fan when I heard her first unreleased demo EP. We have always been mates when we’ve bumped into each other and musically/creatively/vocally, I think she’s a weapon.”

Guy Sebastian has revealed his exit from The Voice was due to scheduling conflicts. (Credit: Instagram)

So what actually kept him away? According to Sebastian, his break from the show was all about timing, not drama.

He said his time on The Voice was “one of the nicest TV experiences,” but he needed to focus on finishing his album, travelling, and preparing for a heavy touring schedule in 2025.

“I would absolutely return if I was in the right headspace,” he explained to the publication, adding that next year is already booked up with tours and personal commitments.

He joined the series in 2019. (Credit: Nine)

If social media is anything to go by, fans have already made up their minds.

”We miss him being a Judge on The Voice,” one fan posted. “I missed Guy on the voice but hope he can return next year,” another wrote.

While the panel shake-ups are still unfolding, one thing is clear: Seven has noticed the enormous outcry for Guy’s return.

As one insider put it, “Everyone has noticed an enormous outcry for Guy Sebastian to return, and Channel Seven wants fans to know, they have taken note.”

