The Voice coach Ronan Keating’s marriage shock: “Don’t stay together for the kids”

They celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary on August 17 with a loving post, but The Voice star Ronan Keating and his Aussie wife Storm have sparked concern that all might not be well between the couple.

Advertisement

While Ronan and his wife appear to be living the dream – travelling the world with their two children and documenting their luxurious lifestyle on social media – cryptic quotes shared by Storm on Instagram over the last few months have eagle-eyed fans wondering whether all is as picture perfect as it seems.

On March 1, the 43-year-old raised eyebrows when she shared a quote on her stories which began with: “Don’t stay together for the kids.”

10 year wedding drama: Storm has hinted she’s going through something! (Image: Getty)

INSTAGRAM DRAMA

Just days later on March 12, Storm posted another quote which read: “She changed. No. She healed. She learned. She grew. She set boundaries. She stopped settling. She put herself first.”

Advertisement

Additionally, on August 3, she shared more motivational words about making changes: “If you want different for yourself, you have to start moving different. Old keys don’t unlock new doors,” it read.

So, is Storm’s recent posting spree really her way of giving her 162,000 followers an insight into her personal life or does she just love a thought-provoking quote?

Storm brewing? Ronan’s wife’s recent post sparked a cause for concern. (Credit: Instagram)

Instagram drama: Storm has been posting a slew of thought-provoking images online. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

IS A STORM BREWING?

The answer could very well lie in her recent interview with Evoke, where the former TV producer opened up about the sacrifices she has made for her husband.

“…because of his lifestyle and his career, I had to step back from mine,” she said.

Ronan met Storm on the set of The X Factor Australia in 2011. They wed four years later in 2015 and currently split their time between Sydney and Dubai, with their son Cooper, eight, and daughter Coco, five.

“I made a choice and I miss it all the time but I don’t regret it. It’s hard at times because people only see me as Ronan’s wife, which is difficult.”

Advertisement

She went on to insist the couple are stronger than ever.

Fighting for his love: Ronan shared a gushing post to Instagram about his wife. (Credit: Instagram)

PUTTING FAMILY FIRST

“I wouldn’t change a single thing even though it was a step back for me and a personal struggle…our relationship is so equal; we both make good money, we both raise the children, we’re both domesticated around the house, and we both have a lot of mutual respect.”

And it seems Ronan is keen to tell his wife of 10 years how much he loves her, sharing on their wedding anniversary: “10 years ago today. I married the love of my life. You’ve shown me what it is to love and be loved. We have had some crazy fun adventures along the way and brought two absolute rays of sunshine into this world and watching them grow has been everything.

Advertisement

“To be honest the time since we met has gone too fast and it scares me that the next 50 years will do the same. I want to cherish every sunset with ya Stormy. Always Thinking out loud. My love my life Happy anniversary.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.