They began as Aussie social media icons known as The Inspired Unemployed, and have since started their own television program on Paramount+.

Lifelong mates Jack, Falcon, Dom and Liam will do everything possible to embarrass one another, and in 2023 they took these pranks to television for the first season.

Now, in a combined announcement from Ten and Paramount+, The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers return for a second season airing in mid-2025.

Ten has revealed some famous friends will be making an appearance in the new season including ARIA Award-winner Amy Shark, UFC heavyweight fighter and Amazing Race 2024 winner Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa and Olympic Diver, Sam Fricker.

Ahead of the new season, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions regarding the The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers season two.

When does The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers season two premiere?

Good news fans, the second season of The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers will premiere on Wednesday, August 14, 2025. The second season will air at 8:30 on Ten and 10Play.

Otherwise, viewers can stream the entire series on Paramount+.

Who are the boys in The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers?

The Inspired Unemployed began as a comedy duo of Jack and Matt, aka Falcon who quickly amassed a large following on social media after sharing hilarious videos featuring Aussie culture.

The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers expanded from two to four with Dom and Liam joining the team. The pair are lifelong mates who have no boundaries when it comes to embarrassing each other in public.

What are The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers about?

In the show, the Jokers will be instructed to do and say wild things to unsuspecting people, with hidden cameras capturing the chaos.

“Watch (and cringe) as they take over the tradie counter in a hardware store, pitch crazy inventions, get fiery at Teppanyaki, become pedicurists and more,” a Ten statement read.

