The Block’s winning agent shares the bold move that made all the difference

The Block’s 2025 season saw varied results as it came to an end with an action-packed auction day.

For two teams, the season saw them walk away with $110k and 120k, respectively. Two more teams walked away with nothing after their houses failed to hit reserve prices. And one lucky team walked away with $520k.

Was it luck? Was it cheating? Was it the risky inclusion of a pilates studio? Fans have been left wondering how Britt and Taz won over half a million dollars on the home renovation show, and now, the team’s real estate agent is sharing his secret to success.

Britt and Taz’s House sold for $3.41 million. (Credit: Nine)

Buxton Real Estate’s Mark Nunn has since broken his silence after he led House three to success on his first-ever appearance on The Block.

“We threw absolutely everything at this campaign,” he explained. “We entered auction day with 11 registered buyers — more than triple any other house — and we knew we’d done everything possible for Britt and Taz. The result speaks for itself.”

The director of Buxton Ballarat credited their success to a combination of authentic connection, strategic planning, and teamwork, highlighting the fact that Britt and Taz personally met potential buyers throughout the campaign — a move no other contestants made.

“I genuinely believed House 3 was the best on The Block this year — and that belief helped us sell it,” he continued. “Britt and Taz’s warmth and relatability clearly resonated not just with viewers, but with buyers too.”

“We threw absolutely everything at this campaign,” Mark said. (Credit: Instagram)

Britt and Taz worked hand in hand with Mark to present every detail of the home and the trio have since become close friends.

“We’ve had dinners together, our kids play together — they’re just the most genuine people. This has been a career highlight for me and a really special experience for our whole team.”

The close team collaboration also extended to auctioneer Damien Cooley, whose “elite call” Mark described as “the standout of the day”.

