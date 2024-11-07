The Block’s Jasmin Neuwen is battling breast cancer

Viewers were first introduced to Jasmin Neuwen on the 2020 season of The Block, when she competed alongside husband Luke.

While The Block was a positive and life-changing experience for the couple, Jasmin is now going through a different and challenging life-changing experience: cancer.

Jasmin and Luke competed on The Block in 2020. (Credit: Nine)

40-year-old Jasmin Neuwen was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2024 after she had her first-ever mammogram.

“Unfortunately last week I was diagnosed with breast cancer. We are devastated. Given my age, no family history and lack of symptoms. I was just heading off for my first ever mammogram after a friend at work told me to go after turning 40. She saved my life,” Jasmin shared in a vulnerable post on Instagram.

“We’ve caught it early, but my treatment includes a double mastectomy, chemo and radiation followed by years of hormone blocking medication. Wow. It’s a lot. I know. I don’t know anyone who’s walked this path so if anyone out there has been through this…. Please reach out.

“I’m confident I’ll beat this and come out stronger than before 💪🏼 With an even better outlook on life. Just like my wrist tattoo says “Focus on the Good” that’s my mantra through this battle.

“If you are 40, I urge you to book in a FREE mammogram. Don’t put it off. Make it a priority in your busy life,” she concluded.

Luke documented the procedure. (Credit: Instagram)

Just weeks after sharing the news of her diagnosis publicly, Jasmin underwent a double mastectomy – a six-hour surgery.

Her husband Luke documented the lead-up and aftermath of the procedure.

“She went into it with high spirits and I just keep getting blown away with how strong this woman is,” he gushed.

“We just want to say from the bottom of our hearts how much all of your kind words and messages of strength mean to us. We can’t get back to them all but know they are heard.

“Jasmin in now two hours into a double mastectomy (and a small hernia while they’ve got the tools out).”

Luke then recorded a still-smiling Jasmin as she came out of the operation.

“Can’t take a bad photo this woman! She is doing great and has already eaten half a block of chocolate,” he wrote.

Jasmin has received good news. (Credit: Instagram)

According to her doctors, the procedure went well and Jasmin was given good news.

“I can confirm that NO CANCER was found in any of my lymph nodes. This means we caught the cancer before it has spread,” she shared in an update on Instagram.

“We also got clear margins. This means they found normal tissue with no cancer around my cancer. The tumour also appears a little smaller than we first thought. All of this is GREAT NEWS. My team are meeting on Tuesday to discuss my next treatment steps.

“Thanks for your well wishes and support. I’ve been absolutely blown away with the outpouring of love.”

Jasmin received even more good news in early November, revealing that her doctors told her she doesn’t need to undergo chemotherapy or radiation!

“It’s been a physically and emotionally draining couple of months. But I honestly feel like it’s onwards and upwards from here. We essentially put all life plans on hold and now it seems like life can resume. It’s very surreal.

“I still have to overcome my fear of reoccurrence which is quite frankly terrifying! And I have to navigate the challenges of my body going into early menopause. So even though my breast cancer journey feels strangely done, but it’s actually just starting.”

We’re wishing Jasmin all the best with her journey!

