With a new year comes a new season of My Kitchen Rules, and we’re preparing ourselves for more pot stirring, both literally and figuratively.

Over the years, we’ve seen a range of characters prove to Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge that they are Australia’s best amateur cooking duo from the fierce and fiesty to the sweet and smiley.

“We always want to get a good mix,” Manu previously explained to Now To Love of the casting process.

“Food is number one but we also want to have different personalities. It’s like a puzzle – we need to put the pieces together. “

It’s been a while since My Kitchen Rules last hit our screens, so ahead of the new season let’s find out what the past champs have been cooking up.

Season one: Veronica and Shadi (2010)

The first ever MKR winners are proud parents of four. (Image: Channel Seven)

When this loved-up duo first entered the series they said their dream was to have kids in “abundance”. Twelve years later, the duo certainly made that dream a reality and have four children, Antonia, 10, Elena, eight, Giselle, seven, and five-year-old Julius.

The Abrahams also went on to open Ave’ Cucina & Coffee Bar in Coorparoo, Queensland but due to their busy schedules have traded in their ownership.

Season two: Sammy and Bella (2011)

Since their big win, the Polish Jakubiak sisters have launched a Sydney-based catering company called Bella’s Feast.

They also opened up Sammy’s Burger Bar and made regular TV appearances cooking up culinary delights on Seven’s The Morning Show.

Bella wed MAFS alum James Webster while Sammy appeared as a guest judge on the Polish version of MasterChef.

These days they have their own show on Ten Play called Sammy & Bella’s Kitchen Rescue – they did well for themselves!

Season three: Leigh and Jennifer (2012)

The “princesses” weren’t on speaking terms after the show finished filming. (Image: Supplied)

Arguably the first controversial couple to enter the show, Leigh Saxton and Jennifer Evans were instantly dubbed “princesses” by viewers.

The former best friends were not on speaking terms after the show wrapped.

“I’d send her ‘Hello, how are you?’ texts or an email, and nothing would come back to me, and it’s really sad,” Leigh revealed to Woman’s Day.

In 2016 she split from her husband and firmly believes the show (and the fans) are to blame, telling the outlet she “really struggled” after the media frenzy.

“It definitely had something to do with the failure of our marriage because I hated myself after the show and began to doubt everything I did, which really frustrated Wayne, because he’s my biggest fan.”

Season four: Dan and Steph (2013)

Queenslanders Dan and Steph are proud parents to Emmy. (Image: Instagram @danandsteph13)

The self-confessed underdogs opened up their restaurant, Eat @ Dan & Steph’s in Hervey Bay, Queensland.

In 2015, the Mulherons gave birth to a daughter, Emmy, via IVF and shortly after launched their own children’s clothing range, Eat with Emmy.

The pair returned to MKR in 2020 for The Rivals season, but didn’t win.

Season five: Bree and Jessica (2014)

The mums took the MKR crown in 2014. (Image: Channel Seven)

Mums Bree May and Jessica Liebich won the heart of the nation not only with their yummy creations but by their friendly approach to the competition.

Despite claims that their friendship dwindled under the pressure, the ladies are still as thick as thieves – Jess is the children’s chef at Casa Bambini Early Learning, while Bree works in catering and has her own ketchup line, Ketchup According To Bree.

Season six: Will and Steve (2015)

The Gourmet Pommies took the title in 2015. (Image: Instagram @willandsteve)

The cooking careers of former bankers Will Stewart and Steve Flood, dubbed “The Gourmet Pommies”, went gangbusters post-MKR.

The pair enjoyed stints on Studio 10, released a cookbook, Home Cook, Aspiring Chef, and head up Butcher & The Farmer restaurant as executive chefs.

They later became ambassadors for RUOK after Will revealed he has suffered with anxiety and depression all his life.

“I think the show was a great stepping stone for the future but in life, lots of doors open, you still have to walk through it and then turn one opportunity into another and another,” Steve told Mamamia in 2019.

Season seven: Tasia and Gracia (2016)

Since their win, the Seger sisters have launched their own catering company, Tasia & Gracia, offering up private dining experiences for a range of events and celebrations.

They’ve also capitalised on merchandising, selling everything from Tasia & Gracia aprons to branded satay sauce.

“Being on My Kitchen Rules was always something we wanted to be apart of but never took the risk until 2016,” the wrote on their shared blog.

“The experience was one of the best thing that ever happened to us. We met so many incredible people who are talented, kind, funny and most of all share the same passion as us that is our love of food.”

The twenty-something sisters opened their restaurant Makan in 2018. (Image: Instagram @makaninmelbourne)

The post continued: “In return it has given us endless opportunities for us to excel in this food industry and pursuit our careers in food.

“We are constantly developing new fusions within traditional Asian cooking, combining innovative dishes and modernising plating. Our most used ingredients: chilli, garlic, onion, shallots and rice — are reflective of our Asian heritage.”

Season eight: Amy and Tyson (2017)

Serious foodies Amy and Tyson were crowned the 2017 winners. (Image: Instagram @mykitchenrules)

Dubbed the best home cooks of 2017, the Murr siblings’ culinary career path has been a slow burner.

“I’ve been working really hard this past year to follow my dreams and become a qualified chef and today there’s proof in the pudding,” Tyson told Instagram followers in November 2018.

Now he is Chef de Cuisine at The Bauer Kitchen and is looking very loved up with his new wife Kennie Merkley who he wed at Lake Como, Italy in mid 2022.

They previously embarked on a foodie tour of Tasmania in October 2018 and both Amy and Tyson are still in contact with fellow contestants Della Muscat and Tim Attiwill.

It’s an MKR 2017 reunion! (Image: Instagram @amyjeanmurr)

Season nine: Alex and Emily (2018)

The show’s 2018 winners would love to do a cooking show together. (Image: Instagram @mykitchenrules)

Partners Alex Clark and Emily O’Kane got been busy cooking up a future together after their 2018 win, announcing their engagement in months later.

Emily broke down in tears after Alex got down on one knee at sunset on Venice Beach in LA.

“After ‘macgyvering’ my way to get this organised and hidden from the most beautiful but nosiest woman I know, the day couldn’t of been more perfect, sunsets on Venice beach are pretty special so had to make the most on the backdrop!

The 2018 winners got engaged soon after! (Image: Instagram @alexemilyau)

“She had no idea, there were tears, there were laughs and there was a YES!!!” Alex captioned his Instagram post.

They’re still super loved up today and run a foodie Instagram account together.

Season 10: Matt & Luke (2019)

The boys won back in 2019. (Image: Instagram)

Newcastle boys Matt Gawthrop and Luke Stewart returned to their regular jobs following their 2019 win but had plans to make cooking a permanent career.

“We’re currently trying to work together on a few ideas we’ve had. There are a few little things in the pipeline,” Luke told New Idea.

“We are keen to stick with our passions and see if we can integrate food into the things that we love to do already.”

Season 11: Jake & Elle (MKR: The Rivals, 2020)

Jake and Elle couldn’t be together to watch the finale due to COVID-19. (Image: Instagram)

The second time’s the charm for 2020 winners Jake and Elle, who faced off against Dan and Steph to win the MKR: The Rivals season.

It was a bittersweet moment for the siblings, who couldn’t be together to watch the final due to COVID-19.

However, they said the prize money was a godsend for their business Jake & Elle’s Kitchen following the madness of the pandemic.

Janelle and Monzir took out the title in 2022. (Image: Instagram @monzirandjanelle)

Season 12: Janelle & Monzir (2022)

After winning the show in 2022, Janelle and Monzir created their own brand of Monzelle’s Agashe – a traditional Sudanese spice.

The pair regularly share insights into their lives via their Instagram pages, and have frequently appeared on The Morning Show where they have shown off their top cooking tips and recipes!

Radha and Prabha won MKR in 2023. (Image: Instagram @radhaandprabha_mkr)

Season 13: Radha & Prabha (2023)

2023 winners Radha and Prabha have become co-owners of Twindian Flavour where they create simple and easy recipes and dishes.

The twins have created a recipe book called Twindian Flavour Cookbook, which is set to hit shelves in November 2024.

Radha and Prabha have often appeared on The Morning Show to showcase some of their best dishes.