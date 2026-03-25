Australian Survivor: Redemption opens up live Finale and Reunion taping to fans

Australian Survivor: Redemption fans, listen up! For the first time in six years, you have the chance to be in the live studio audience for the taping of the Grand Finale and Reunion episodes when they’re filmed in Sydney in April.
Taking place in the Overseas Passenger Terminal on April 10, against the backdrop of our iconic Sydney Harbour, fans can be a part of the action as the final Castaways make their last bids to the Jury to become Sole Survivor fresh – or perhaps not-so-fresh! – from outwitting, outplaying and outlasting each other in Samoa. The episodes will be broadcast on Network Ten at a later date.
They’ve schemed, strategised, played hard and lied harder, forging alliances and pushing themselves to the brink, always with one eye on the prize, the other on their back.
But there can only be one winner – and you can be there to see whose game is rewarded with a cool $500,000 and the ultimate bragging rights.
All 24 Castaways will then come together to relive their Survivor experience – the good, the bad and the downright Dirty Harry of it all! – in a special Reunion event hosted by David Genat.
Fans won’t want to miss this opportunity to be in the room for the nail-biting conclusion of one of TV’s favourite reality shows.
All the live taping details
Date: Friday, 10 April 2026
Time: 5pm – 9.30pm
Location: Overseas Passenger Terminal, 130 Argyle St, The Rocks, NSW
Tickets: Can you apply for tickets here
Minimum age is 12. All children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.